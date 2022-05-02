Overcame adversity to keep his perfect podium record in 2022

After qualifying just shy of the top spot, Craig came out swinging in his heat race and grabbed the holeshot to lead from start to finish. The Californian got a good start in the main event in second and was on the heels of his championship rival. Needing three points and therefore a win to secure the title a weekend early, Craig was pushing to claim the lead but unfortunately went down in the sand section on Lap 6. He rejoined in seventh and put his head down, weaving his way back to third to maintain his podium streak and head into the finale with an 18-point advantage.

With limited track time after Friday’s practice sessions were canceled due to extreme winds, Thrasher and the team worked on getting dialed in for the day race at the Empower Field at Mile High. The Tennessee rider fought his way back to a top-five finish in his heat race, giving him a 10th gate pick for the Main Event. From there, he got a decent start and was 13th after the first lap. Thrasher kept pushing and fought his way to ninth on a track that was difficult to pass on.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Team heads to Rice-Eccles Stadium on May 7 for another East/West Showdown and the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale in Salt Lake City, Utah.