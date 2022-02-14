AMA SX450 third outing at Angel Stadium in Anaheim California

Tomac had another good qualifying effort, coming just shy of fastest qualifier honors. He finished third in his heat race, and then got a good start in the main event and quickly made his way to second. On the heels of his championship rival, the duo separated themselves from the rest of the pack. Tomac made a move to the front, but the competition countered. He kept pushing but lost a little time with a mistake in the whoops and went on to secure the runner-up finish to expand his lead in the championship to 12 points over second.

Ferrandis showed speed straight away, topping the timesheets in the first qualifying session and ultimately qualified fourth. Unfortunately, the evening program got off to a difficult start with a big crash on the run to the first turn after the gate drop and he was unable to finish the heat race. The Frenchman regrouped and won the LCQ to transfer to the main event and then pushed on from a 10th-place start to end the night sixth.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads east for Round 7 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday, February 19, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.