AMERICAS GP BACK ON THE 2021 MotoGP CALENDAR

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 23.

The Americas MotoGP™ in Austin, Texas is back on the 2021 calendar following some changes made by the series governing bodies today.

The previously postponed event will be the 15th race of the 19-round series and take place at the Circuit of the Americas, USA on October 3rd.

Other changes to the calendar include the cancellation of the Motegi GP in Japan, plus the 16th round of the series at Chang International Circuit in Thailand pushed back a week to October 17th.



A statement issued today via the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) states:

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports can now announce a new date for the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The event was previously postponed and will now take place from the 1st to the 3rd of October 2021.

“The OR Grand Prix of Thailand will therefore take place a week later than previously scheduled, from the 15th to the 17th of October.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports must also confirm the cancellation of the Motul Grand Prix of Japan. The ongoing crisis and resulting travel complications and logistical restrictions mean that it has not been possible to confirm the event at this time, meaning that it will therefore not feature on the 2021 calendar. The FIM MotoGP™ Championship looks forward to returning to race in front of the Japanese fans at their home Grand Prix in 2022.”