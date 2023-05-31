US Hard Enduro Keystone Challenge in Pennsylvania Rocks

The US Hard Enduro Series was in Pennsylvania for the Keystone Challenge. A combination of the marquee event Tough Like RORR Hard Enduro and the Shotgun Hard Scramble. Beta Rider Jonny Walker flew from Europe to compete in the event. He had a couple of solid races on the two grueling courses. He was able to finish on the podium at the Tough Like RORR Hard Enduro and then just off it on the second day at the Shotgun Hard Scramble The 3rd and 4th place finishes translated into a 3rd place overall finish on the weekend. Danny Lewis didn’t have his best stuff at the Keystone Challenge. A few setbacks really affected his finishing results but he’ll get an opportunity to bounce back at the next US Hard Enduro in Kellogg, ID for the Silver Kings Hard Enduro.
Event Results
Jonny Walker
3rd & 4th – 3rd Overall
Class: Pro
Danny Lewis
10th & 25th Place
Class: Pro
Jonny Walker
Factory 300 RR
“It is always great to come over and race in the States. I had a great time on a couple of tough courses. I’m happy with the result and I want to thank all those who helped me race this event.”
Danny Lewis
Factory 300 RR
“The keystone challenge was the hardest set of races I’ve ever done! I had some setbacks but just have to regroup and get ready for the next one!”
