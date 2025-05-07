Beta Factory Racing Pushes Through Elevation at Denver Supercross

The SMX World Championship Series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross made its return to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. With warm temperatures and high elevation, the conditions tested both riders and machines. The hard-packed, slick track and thin mountain air challenged the field—robbing bikes of power and limiting traction. Beta Factory riders Mitchell Oldenburg and Benny Bloss came into the night show with solid qualifying performances—Oldenburg landing P8 overall and Bloss securing P14.
Both riders lined up in heat 1, and it was Oldenburg who set the tone for the night, launching out of the gate and taking P2 after the first turn.. He held off Aaron Plessinger for the majority of the race, finishing with a strong 3rd place. Benny Bloss made key passes to finish in 7th, earning his spot in the Main Event.
In the Main, Bloss rocketed to a top-three start, holding off defending champion Chase Sexton in the opening laps. He would eventually settle into P13 by the checkered flag. Meanwhile, Oldenburg maintained a consistent run in P8 for most of the race before crossing the line in 9th.
The Beta Factory Team continued to show resilience and progress in Denver’s challenging conditions. With just one round remaining, the team now looks ahead to the Supercross season finale in Salt Lake City..
Results:
Mitchell Oldenburg » 9th Place » 450 SX
Benny Bloss »13th Place » 450 SX
Factory 450 RX
“Finally put a whole day together! Qualifying 6th in both sessions set me up for a really good gate pick. I got a killer start in the heat and was able to learn the pace of the leaders a bit. I started off a little slow in the main, but picked up on some good lines from a couple guys and that really changed my race for me. Really happy with how I rode and my fight the entire main event. We made some really good changes to the bike for the altitude, and dry conditions. I’m really excited to keep this momentum rolling into Salt Lake City!”
Factory 450 RX
“Some positives and negatives from the weekend in Denver. I finally got a good start in the main event and ran up front for the first few laps. Negative part of that was that I forgot to take a breath during the first half of the race which was not great. I really struggled the second half of the race to keep the pace up and unfortunately fell back to 13th. The track was very dry and slick after a hot and sunny Denver day. I’m really looking forward to this last round this weekend in SLC, looking to finish out the season with a solid finish.”
