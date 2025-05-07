Beta Factory Racing Pushes Through Elevation at Denver Supercross

The SMX World Championship Series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross made its return to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. With warm temperatures and high elevation, the conditions tested both riders and machines. The hard-packed, slick track and thin mountain air challenged the field—robbing bikes of power and limiting traction. Beta Factory riders Mitchell Oldenburg and Benny Bloss came into the night show with solid qualifying performances—Oldenburg landing P8 overall and Bloss securing P14. Both riders lined up in heat 1, and it was Oldenburg who set the tone for the night, launching out of the gate and taking P2 after the first turn.. He held off Aaron Plessinger for the majority of the race, finishing with a strong 3rd place. Benny Bloss made key passes to finish in 7th, earning his spot in the Main Event. In the Main, Bloss rocketed to a top-three start, holding off defending champion Chase Sexton in the opening laps. He would eventually settle into P13 by the checkered flag. Meanwhile, Oldenburg maintained a consistent run in P8 for most of the race before crossing the line in 9th. The Beta Factory Team continued to show resilience and progress in Denver’s challenging conditions. With just one round remaining, the team now looks ahead to the Supercross season finale in Salt Lake City..