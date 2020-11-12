Big Stakes for Suzuki’s Joan Mir at MotoGP Valencia Ricardo Tormo circuit

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 11.

One week after the European Grand Prix, the Valencia Grand Prix will host the penultimate round of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship season – also at Ricardo Tormo circuit.

Joan Mir took his debut victory in the premier class last time out after a superbly crafted race, extending his championship lead to an impressive 37 points. He enters the Valencia GP with a clear and simple goal in mind; to score as many points as needed in the hope of wrapping up the title one round before the end of the season.

Alex Rins also put in a brilliant performance last time out, finishing second behind his team-mate, keeping up his podium streak, and moving into second place in the championship. He will be aiming to consolidate this position, which he currently shares with Fabio Quartararo, whilst also helping Suzuki to extend their lead in the Teams’ and Constructors’ Championships.

With the weather conditions set to be much clearer and drier than those of last weekend, an exciting and competitive weekend is expected ahead of the season closer in Portimão.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“Last weekend was fantastic, with Joan taking his first win in MotoGP and Alex finishing in second, but since then we’ve just tried to keep our heads down and keep working. We need to stay focused and concentrate on getting the best out of the two remaining rounds.”

Joan Mir:

“It’s an amazing feeling to be leading the championship and to have Alex in second place, the team are doing a fantastic job. Even though I have a decent lead in the standings, I can’t take anything for granted and it’s important to stay focused on the job. I just want to go out there and go through the weekend in the way I usually do, and then let’s see what happens at the chequered flag.”

Alex Rins:

“Joan has a good lead in the championship but there are still 50 points to play for, so we need to give our all and aim for the top results. My GSX-RR felt really good last weekend and I had good pace, and this weekend with easier conditions and drier track time it could be even better. I’m excited to ride at this circuit again and hopefully come out with more points and in an even better position.”