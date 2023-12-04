The new 2024 Motorcycle lineups just keep getting more amazing but so are the ever increasing prices too. $10k will still get you a great bike, but prices of $65,695 are not that unbelievable anymore. Ducati, MV Agusta, Harley-Davidson and now Norton are pushing the amazing bike amazing price envelops. Introducing the Incredible Iconic 2024 Norton Motorcycles Launched with 6 amazing limited edition models: 2024 Norton 961 LE ENERGETTE, 2024 Norton 961 LE MANX, 2024 Norton 961 LE TRANSATLANTIC, 2024 Norton 961 LE 588, 2024 Norton V4SV 588 and 2024 NortonV4CR 588. These 6 will just blow the doors off what you know about Norton and hopefully we see those on the road and not just in a living room.

Plus 3 iconic 2024 Norton Commando 961 (2 versions) and returning 2024 Norton V4SV from last year come back yet again. While the new 2024 Norton V4CR goes from concept to production model for 2024.

You can’t go wrong with iconic British. Be it a MINI, Rover, TVR, Jaguar or say a countryside castle… It’s a bit of pork and pickle or chips and rock. It’s all a bit of ‘alright.

This year is Norton’s 125th anniversary and to celebrate we’ve released a range of Limited Editions that take inspiration from iconic models throughout the years.

Introducing the Commando 961 LE ‘588’

A Limited Edition model infused with the dynamic essence of rotary race bikes, bringing a bold twist to the classic Commando. The ‘588’ channels a racing attitude with its sleek black engine, carbon fibre elements and striking gold rims.

Presenting the Commando 961 LE ‘Transatlantic’

Taking inspiration from Norton’s 1972 creation of a 750 works race bike, our ‘Transatlantic’ edition reimagines the famous red, white, and blue colour scheme. Complementing this is a sleek black engine, black footrests, and black yokes.

Meet the Commando 961 LE ‘Manx’

Inspired by its iconic predecessor, this edition features a striking silver tank complemented by black bodywork and frame. The ‘Manx’ adds an even sportier dimension with a black engine, black footrests, black yokes, black Öhlins suspension, carbon fibre chainguard and carbon fibre flyscreen.

Introducing the Commando 961 LE ‘Energette’

This Limited Edition channels the spirit of the 1902 Energette with its deep yellow paint, brown leather saddle, alloy yokes, natural alloy engine, silver headlight, polished alloy handlebars, Öhlins suspension, and the original ‘The Norton’ logo design.

Commando 961 LE ‘588’, V4SV ‘588’ & V4CR ‘588’

Boasting a 588cc liquid-cooled twin-rotor Wankel engine, the Norton F1 was the road-legal version of the dominating 588cc rotary powered racing motorcycles. Taking countless wins across British road racing, the RC588, RCW588 and NRS588 were victorious across both British Superbikes and the Isle of Man TT in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Based on the Commando 961, the Commando 961 LE ‘588’ takes cues from the livery of the rotary race bikes. The ‘588’ channels this racing attitude with a black engine, black footrests, black yokes, black Öhlins suspension, carbon fibre chainguard, carbon fibre flyscreen and iconic gold rims. The colour matched seat cowl also wears a commemorative 125-year anniversary crest, bearing the Limited Edition logo.

The Commando 961 LE models will be priced from £18,999, whilst the V4CR ‘588’ and the V4SV ‘588’ will be priced at £49,999 and £51,999.