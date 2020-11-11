Ducati Team returns to Valencia for the penultimate Grand Prix of the 2020 MotoGP season

The MotoGP World Championship returns to action for the second consecutive time at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Cheste (Spain), which, after hosting the European GP last Sunday, will set the stage also for the Gran Premio de la Comunitat Valenciana this weekend.



The rain and mixed conditions of the asphalt influenced the first two days of work for teams and riders during the first GP at the Spanish race track, who were then forced to face a dry race on Sunday with no other reference points than those found during the warm-up.



Instead, with the weather forecasted to be good for the next weekend in Valencia, Andrea Dovizioso, off the back from an eighth place last week, aims to improve his performance and get other important points in the penultimate round of the 2020 season. The rider from Forlì currently sits in sixth place in the overall standings tied on points with Franco Morbidelli fifth and, with 45 points separating him from the top of the Championship standings, he can still aim to close the 2020 campaign in the first three positions.



Danilo Petrucci, who last weekend finished tenth in the race after starting eighteenth on the grid, aims to return to fight for the top positions in the race on the Spanish track. After the first twelve rounds of the 2020 season, the rider from Terni is eleventh in the Championship. Ducati is second in the Manufacturers’ standings, just 7 points behind the leader, while the Ducati Team is third in the Teams’ classification.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 6th (117 points)

“The result we got in the first GP in Valencia was certainly not in line with our expectations, but anyway last week we were able to understand some important aspects. In the second part of the race, my pace was good, and we were able to get some interesting information about it. If the weather is stable all weekend, we can face this GP more optimistically. We should be able to gain more speed with the new tyres and, even if the title is now almost impossible, obviously, we will fight until the end: it would be nice to end the Championship at least in second or third position”.



Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 11th (77 points)

“If the weather will be better this weekend, I believe there may be all the conditions to improve our performance on this track significantly. Indeed, this year in the second race held on the same track we have unfortunately always got worse, but having more time at our disposal to work, I am convinced that we can do a better race compared to last week. Our first goal will be to improve our starting position on the grid so that we can fight for more ambitious results in the race”.



Circuit information

Country: Spain

Name: Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Best lap: Márquez (Honda), 1:31.116 (158,2 km/h) – 2019

Circuit record: Lorenzo (Yamaha), 1:29.401 (161,2 km/h) – 2016

Top speed: Dovizioso (Ducati), 337,0 km/h – 2020

Track length: 4,0 km

Race distance: 27 laps (108,1 km)

Corners: 14 (9 left, 5 right)



2020 Results

Podium: 1° Mir (Suzuki), 2° Rins (Suzuki), 3° P. Espargaro (KTM)

Pole Position: Espargaro (KTM), 1:40.434 (143,5 km/h)

Fastest lap: Binder (KTM), 1:31.884 (156,9 km/h)



Rider Information



Andrea Dovizioso

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 04

Age: 34 (born on 23rd March 1986 in Forlimpopoli, Italy)

Residence: Forlì (Italy)

Races: 325 (227 x MotoGP, 49 x 250cc, 49 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2008 (MotoGP), Spain 2005 (250cc), Italy 2001 (125cc)

Wins: 24 (15 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 5 125cc)

First Win: Britain 2009 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2006 (250cc), South Africa 2004 (125cc)

Pole Positions: 20 (7 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 9 125cc)

First Pole: Japan 2010 (MotoGP), France 2006 (250cc), France 2003 (125cc)

World Titles: 1 (125cc, 2004)



Danilo Petrucci

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 9

Age: 30 (born on 24th October 1990 in Terni, Italy)

Residence: Terni (Italy)

Races: 149 (MotoGP)

First GP: 2012 Qatar (MotoGP

Wins: 2 (MotoGP)

First Win: Italy 2019 (MotoGP)

Pole Position: –

First Pole: –

World Titles: –



Championship information



Riders’ standings

Manufacturers’ standings

Ducati – 2º (181 points)



Teams’ standings

Ducati Team – 3º (194 points)