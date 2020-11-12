Will Husqvarna Partnership with Rekluse Give them the Edge?

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Rekluse, the motorcycle industry’s leading manufacturer of clutch components. The contract extension ensures Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing benefit from the improved performance and reliability of the US manufacturer’s products through to the end of 2021.

Founded in 2002, Rekluse is a brand known for its quality and innovation. Using world-class racing as a rigorous testing platform to develop and refine its clutch products, the Idaho-based company continues to be a pioneer for offroad motorcycle clutch technology.

Rekluse products are developed to give teams and riders unmatched performance and reliability improvements with the close working relationship between Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing and Rekluse resulting in several global successes since the partnership was formed. Most recently, Zach Osborne claimed the 2020 450 Class Pro Motocross title, a first for both Zach and Husqvarna Motorcycles, while Billy Bolt secured the SuperEnduro World Championship.

In extending this successful technical partnership, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will continue to utilise Rekluse products across all forms of racing activities, further enhancing the capabilities of their Husqvarna racing machines.

Robert Jonas – Vice President Motorsports Offroad: “We are very pleased to continue our working relationship with Rekluse. Our partnership together has been incredibly successful, and across motocross, enduro and rally, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing have benefited from the quality of Rekluse products, which have proved themselves time and time again at the very highest levels of international motorsport. As we prepare for 2021, we’re looking forward to continued racing successes together.”

Sean Brown – President Rekluse Motor Sports: “It’s great to be continuing our partnership with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing through the 2021 season. 2020 has been a great year for us both, highlighted by Zach Osborne winning the 450 Pro Motocross title, so we go into a new year together confident and committed to providing Rockstar Energy Husqvarna with the best products and the support they need to win.”