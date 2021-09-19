bLU cRU’s Sofuoğlu Back to Winning Ways at Barcelona

In round six of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300 Supported Team’s Bahattin Sofuoğlu was back on the top step of the podium, after an outstanding Race 2 performance at Barcelona.

After topping Friday’s combined times, Sofuoğlu managed to qualify on the front row with second in the Tissot Superpole session. In Race 1, the bLU cRU youngster enjoyed a strong start and briefly led, before settling in around the top eight positions throughout the race. The Turkish rider made his move towards the front in the final two laps, eventually finishing second – his first podium of the season.

In Race 2, Sofuoğlu was once again never out of reach of the podium places, and on the final lap he hit the front at Turn 10. On the run to the line, 2020 bLU cRU rider Alvaro Diaz, making a wildcard appearance this weekend, closed the gap but Sofuoğlu just held on to take victory by 0.003s.

Diaz backed up his impressive fifth-place finish, with an incredible ride to second in Race 2, while Ton Kawakami, who was also part of the bLU cRU program in 2020, was on the podium on Saturday in third.

Bahattin Sofuoğlu: P2 & P1

Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300 Supported Team

“The second race was not so difficult compared to yesterday, because we all had experience and knew what we needed to do to try to win. I am very happy with this win. I see my teammate was in the lead on the last lap and I’m glad for this because we can both help each other. I thought he had just beaten me on the line so I congratulated him but then when I got back to parc fermé, I saw that I had won. I was surprised but, again, I am really happy for this. Thank you to everyone, Yamaha, the team, Kenan and Toprak, who have been helping me a lot to get back to the front. Next is Jerez, where I have good memories because it’s my first win, so I’m looking forward to going back there.”