CDC social distancing guidelines in Effect as American Flat Track returns

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 18, 2020) – As American Flat Track approaches its highly-anticipated debut at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., it announced today ticket sales are now live for the Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18 doubleheader weekend.

After working closely with Volusia County health and government officials, AFT is set to run at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” in front of a limited, socially distanced audience. To ensure the promoter and venue will be ready to provide the safest experience for all staff, participants and fans in attendance, advanced safety protocols and procedures will be in effect that include, but are not limited to:

Enforcing a limited venue capacity of 50%.

Strict adherence to the CDC’s social distancing guidelines will be mandated on-site.

All guests (age 3 and up) will be strongly encouraged to bring and wear face coverings. Masks will be available at the pre-entry screening location.

Each guest will be screened with a non-contact temperature check prior to entry.

Entry and exit to the grandstands, along with routes to concession stands and restrooms will adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Multiple handwashing and hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the venue and entrances.

A cleaning staff, clearly identified for guests, will be cleaning or disinfecting at all times

All transactions on-site will be cashless and non-contact.

For further details on the general spectator guidelines for AFT Events races, please visit the AFT Events Health & Safety FAQ for more information.

Starting at just $25 for General Admission, and free admission for children under age 12, the Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader weekend is the perfect outdoor activity for race fans and their families.

In addition to General Admission, a variety of upgraded seating options are available. This includes the Premium General Admission seating option. Situated in the highest rows along the front stretch of the racetrack, this prime seating area offers the comfort of seat-backs and a shelf for concessions. Fans looking to ensure a fully-private viewing experience are encouraged to secure the Reserved Trackside Parking Add-on to park your vehicle trackside between Turns 1 and 2. Enjoy prime viewing of the entire event from your personal vehicle for just $60 in addition to the price of admission.