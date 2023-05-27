Captivating Grit and Grind the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship season returns

Husqvarna Motorcycles and Rockstar Energy are pleased to announce Season 2 of the captivating Grit and Grind docuseries, featuring the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team throughout the 17-round 2023 AMA Supercross Championship season.
The popular Grit and Grind series takes viewers behind-the-scenes with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing lineup of 450SX front-runner Malcolm Stewart and his newest teammate, Christian Craig, in the premier ranks, as well as 250SX teammates RJ Hampshire, Jalek Swoll and Talon Hawkins, who was drafted in place of the injured Swoll on the eastern region.
That exclusive Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing access goes beyond the race weekends and into the team’s training grounds mid-week as each individual rider experiences the highs and lows of lining up behind the starting gate each Saturday night.
New episodes of Grit and Grind: A Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Series will be released every Friday over the next three weeks as the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship transitions into the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship this Saturday in Pala, California.
Husqvarna Motorcycles.
Husqvarna Motorcycles is widely known for leading innovation and providing exceptional performance across its street and offroad products, as well as being present in all top-level racing disciplines. With the brand originally founded in Sweden in 1903, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ machines have been designed and manufactured in Mattighofen, Austria since 2013.
Rockstar Energy Drink
Rockstar Energy Drink is designed for those who lead active lifestyles – from Athletes to Rockstars. Available in over 20 flavors at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries, Rockstar supports the Rockstar lifestyle across the globe through Action Sports, Motor Sports, and Live Music.
