Cardo’s PACKTALK EDGE is the Communicator Of Choice For This Year’s Red Bull Romaniacs

Widely considered the toughest Hard Enduro rally on the planet, Red Bull Romaniacs draws over 350 riders from more than 50 countries to tackle the brutal terrain of Sibiu, Romania. From steep climbs and deep woods to riverbeds and rock gardens, it’s one of the most grueling, unforgiving events in the sport – and that’s exactly why it’s earned its legendary status.

This year, Cardo Systems is stepping in to help keep things running smoothly. Over 80 PACKTALK EDGE and EDGEPHONE units will be in use by race marshals – both on the trail and around town, so they can stay connected, call out hazards, and help guide the event from the ground up.

Off-road icon and Cardo ambassador Jonny Walker will also give fans something special, live commentary from the course itself, speaking straight from his helmet via his Cardo while ripping a section of the track.

“Riding off-road is always a blast, but using Cardo takes it to another level,” says Yaniv Kadosh, Cardo’s Off-Road Business Leader. “You can talk in real time, crack a joke right after something wild happens, and most importantly, help your buddies avoid downed trees or sketchy lines before they even get there.”

Fans can swing by the Cardo booth during the Prologue to check out the full lineup and grab a unit of their own.

Posted on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard