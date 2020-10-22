Career-best result after two scintillating performances at MX2 Grand Prix of Limburg

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Ben Watson toasted a career-best result after two scintillating performances at the 14th round of the FIM MX2 World Championship in Lommel, Belgium. The ‘919’ went 2-3 for second overall while teammate Jago Geerts went 1-7 to secure the final place on the podium after a spectacular crash in Race 2.

Geerts recorded a second consecutive Pole position in the Timed Practice session going a tenth quicker than SM Action M.C. Migliori’s Maxime Renaux. Watson was the third Yamaha rider inside the top-five. He posted the fifth-fastest time.

In the opening race, Geerts got a storming launch off the gate and powered his YZ250FM around the first turn to emerge as the early race leader. The young Belgian ran a consistently quick pace upfront but made a small mistake on Lap-7 and went over the ‘bars. He remounted in second position, 13-seconds behind the current Championship Leader Tom Vialle. After making a truly astonishing charge where he was lapping 3 – 4 seconds a lap faster than the front-runner, Geerts found himself right on the tailpipe of Vialle with 5-minutes remaining.

Vialle did his best to fend off the hard-charging Yamaha rider but could not match the Belgian’s blistering pace. Geerts secured his 12th race win of the season – 13th of his career – after making an incredible pass on his main rival with 3 laps remaining.

In the second and final race, Geerts pulled his fifth holeshot of the season but was quickly shuffled back to second position by Roan van de Moosedijk. The Belgian battled back and reclaimed the lead but suffered a spectacular fall on Lap-8 and was pinned under his bike.

After freeing himself from the wreck, Geerts dug deep to salvage seventh.

Ben Watson was sensational as he carved his way through the field after starting mid-pack in both races. Two truly stunning rides with multiple mind-blowing passes saw the 23-year-old finish third and second for second overall – his best Grand Prix result.

Ben Watson

2nd MX2 Grand Prix of Limburg, 42-points

6th MX2 World Championship, 397-points

“I had a really good day. I achieved a personal best. To go one step higher on the podium feels really good. I took two terrible starts today and made it really difficult for myself, but I felt really strong through the races especially at the end, I could keep pushing to the flag. I was able make a lot of passes today. I was in such a rhythm today and feeling really strong. Overall, it’s been a really fun day.”

Jago Geerts

3rd MX2 Grand Prix of Limburg, 39-points

2nd MX2 World Championship, 555-points

“In the first heat I was feeling really good and riding really good but then I made a small mistake, but I still came back to win the moto, so I was really happy with my speed and with my riding and feeling on the bike. In the second heat I could make a pass for the lead and then I had a really big crash, I don’t know what happened, but I got stuck under my bike. I got back up in seventh and finished there. It was a really difficult race but in the end, I am okay and I will get ready for Sunday here again.”