March 29, 2025 Michael Le Pard
Cole Cullins – Beta Trials Ambassador

Beta Motorcycles would like to announce the appointment of Cole Cullins as the Beta Trials Ambassador. Cole Cullins has a deep passion and enthusiasm for the sport of trials. He is an accomplished rider himself, currently competing in the Pro class at the Mototrials National Championships for the Beta USA Trials team. As Trials Ambassador, Cole will be visiting Beta Dealers and clubs to showcase the sport of trials as well as educate those who are new to the sport. It only takes a small amount of exposure to get someone hooked on trials as they discover that not only is it incredibly fun but also improves their off-road riding skills as well.

Cullins expressed his excitement about the new role, stating, “I am honored to step into this new role with Beta USA and contribute to the growth of the trials program. Trials riding has been a lifelong passion, and I look forward to working with the team to push the sport forward.”

“Cole has been a part of the Beta family for many years,” said Bryan Wunsch, Marketing Manager at Beta USA. “In this new role, Cole will now have an even bigger impact in promoting the sport and our industry-leading line of trials motorcycles. Once people try trials they come away with a new appreciation for the sport and Cole will be instrumental in providing that experience as the Beta Trials Ambassador.”

