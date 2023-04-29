Crash Effects force KTM 2023 AMA Supercross Championship rider out

AARON PLESSINGER - RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING

AARON PLESSINGER SIDELINED FOR NASHVILLE SUPERCROSS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has confirmed that 450SX rider Aaron Plessinger will sit out Round 15 of the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship this weekend in Nashville, as he continues to recover from the effects of a crash during practice last Saturday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Immediately following his fall, Plessinger received on-site care from the Alpinestars medical team, revealing no signs of damage through an X-Ray. The fan favorite returned to his home base in Florida to undergo further evaluation and an MRI on his hips this week and he was again cleared of any major injury.

Despite dealing with heavy bruising, swelling, and soreness, Plessinger and the team have since made the tough decision to forego lining up in Nashville, with intentions of healing up to be ready to race the penultimate round of the season in Denver on May 6.

With a season-high finish of third at Round 6 in Tampa, Plessinger has recorded a total of four top-five finishes this season aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, where he sits seventh overall in the highly-competitive 450SX Championship series.

