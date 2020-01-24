The 2020 Mission Winnow Ducati Team presented in Bologna

Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali: “Ducati is an advanced technological incubator, a showcase for Italian intelligence and technology, and an incredible component of passion for all the Ducatisti”.

Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager: “Our goal is winning the championship title. We are working harder to become leading contenders in all races and all conditions this year”.

Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci once again together in the 2020 MotoGP season.

Red livery with black and chromed details for the Ducati Desmosedici GP20.



Bologna (Italy), 23rd January 2020. The historic Palazzo Re Enzo in Piazza Maggiore, Bologna (Italy), set the stage for the 2020 Mission Winnow Ducati Team Launch.



During the event, riders Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci, together with Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali and Ducati Corse General Manager Luigi Dall’Igna, unveiled the new colours of the Desmosedici GP20 bikes that the Italian squad will field in the 2020 MotoGP World Championship.



The brand-new liveries, painted in bright red with a few details in black and chrome, will make their first official race appearance at the inaugural Grand Prix of the 2020 MotoGP season in Qatar, the next 8th March. The opening meeting for 2020 will take place as usual in the evening, and it will be the first of 20 races scheduled for this year.



A new exciting season is just about to begin. From 7th-9th February the Mission Winnow Ducati Team will make their first appearance out on track for 2020 at the Official MotoGP Test in Sepang, Malaysia.



Claudio Domenicali, Ducati Motor Holding CEO: “Racing is and has always been a fundamental part of our company, even in such a particularly complicated era where technology is drastically changing our surroundings. In order to succeed in this situation, it is necessary to keep investing in research and development, and racing is a crucial part of our commitment to this. If we sum the R&D done for the production line, for racing and the assets needed to produce new models, the global Ducati R&D is worth more than 10% of the revenue.

Our Panigale V4 machine has been profoundly renovated for 2020, and it wouldn’t have been born without the contribution of all the lessons that we have learned thanks to the competitions. An engine that features a counter-rotating crankshaft, a spine and slice traction control, an efficient aerodynamic fairing that includes aerofoils are just a few of the elements deriving from the skillful work done by Gigi and his crew in MotoGP. We are incredibly proud, not just because Ducati is the only Italian company, but also the only European company able to win races in MotoGP since the beginning of the Championship in 2002.

We are proud to represent an excellent territory, the Motor Valley, in the competitions. This is an incredible area that within a ray of 150 kilometers sees prestigious brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Dallara, Pagani and of course Ducati, that is situated just 15 minutes away from the centre of Bologna. This is what racing is for Ducati: an advanced technological incubator, a showcase for Italian intelligence and technology, and an incredible component of passion for all the Ducatisti.

I want to thank all our partners and sponsors and wish all my best to Andrea, Danilo and Gigi and the whole team. I wish to all of us a highly competitive season full of satisfaction”.



Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager: “We already left the 2019 season behind, a year that saw us confirmed as runner-up in the riders’ standings for the third time in a row with Andrea. Dovizioso scored nine podiums and two incredible victories. At the same time, Danilo gave us incredible emotions with his victory in Mugello, which is a GP that we had won in the last three years. Still, we can’t say that we are completely satisfied as our ultimate goal remains the same: winning the championship title. 2020 will be even more intense and demanding with twenty races scheduled in the calendar, and our rivals will be even more competitive. That is why we all need to increase our commitment. For this reason, we have been working harder during the winter to offer to Andrea and Danilo a Desmosedici GP20 bike that will allow them to become leading contenders in all races and all conditions”.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04, Mission Winnow Ducati): “2019 was interesting and made us understand a few aspects that will help us to improve and grow in 2020. Last year we finished as runner-up for the third consecutive time behind Marc Màrquez, a rider that for sure made the difference last year, but we also did our best managing well our potential. Every year has its own story, and it is not easy to predict what will happen in 2020. Our goal is clear; we want to challenge for the title again. Both Ducati and I are working hard to be back stronger than ever before. Compared to last year, I expect to find more competitive rivals, but we have also grown a lot, and I am confident that we will be able to continue with our positive trend”.



Danilo Petrucci (#9, Mission Winnow Ducati): “2019 was positive for me, despite a few difficulties towards the end of the year. It was my best season in MotoGP in terms of results. I took my first win in Mugello in a fantastic race in front of my home crowd and all the Ducati fans. This result boosts my confidence and motivates me to improve even more this year. I know our rivals will be back stronger this year, but that counts for me too. I have been improving and growing each season, and this year I want to confirm my results and make further steps forward compared to last year”.