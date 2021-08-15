Daniels Comes Up Huge in New York Short Track I Triumph

Daniels demonstrated the heart of a champion at Weedsport Speedway. After enduring some uncharacteristically difficult race weekends in recent outings, the talented teenager was locked in and back to his best at Weedsport Speedway aboard his YZ450F. The reigning champion won his Semi and secured a strong starting position for the Main. Despite not enjoying an ideal launch, he drifted from the inside out, railing around the outside to slot into a four-way fight for the lead. Even as the preferred lines and riders in contention evolved dramatically throughout the race, Daniels was a constant near the front. Sitting in the runner-up position with the clock ticking away, he stepped up his game in crunch time. He rapidly closed in on the leader and then dove up the inside to grab the lead with just a lap-and-a-half remaining. The pair took the white flag running alongside one another, but Daniels had the superior line which he translated into his second victory of 2021. The clutch win also saw him move to within one point of the championship leader.

Beach showed a similar fighting spirit in the Mission SuperTwins Main Event. Back on his Yamaha MT-07 DT a couple of weeks after claiming a pair of sixth-place finishes on pavement aboard a Yamaha YZF-R1 in substitute MotoAmerica Superbike duty, he delivered an identical result on dirt. After struggling throughout the day on the venue’s ultra-slick surface, Beach found his groove when it mattered the most and charged forward throughout the Main. He systematically worked his way up from ninth and into a heated four-way scrap for fifth, which he would ultimately end in sixth.

Carlile got off to a great start in his Semi and was battling up front, but ultimately was shuffled back sixth. With a less than ideal grid spot in the Main Event, he clawed his way up the order as well. Eager to impress in front of his home-state fans, the New Yorker made the most of the challenging conditions to turn an early 12th-place ride into a top-10 result.

Rush also struggled in his quest to find traction on Friday night. The multi-time national race winner finished one spot out of a qualifying position in his Semi and has shifted his focus to Saturday’s rematch.

All four Estenson Racing riders will have another opportunity to impress on Saturday as the weekend doubleheader concludes with the New York Short Track II.