The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are revving up to be an unforgettable event, bringing the world’s best athletes to the City of Light for a high-octane showdown. Riders, Total Motorcycle has you covered with our Inspiration Friday: Paris Summer Olympics Motorcycle Events Guide! Since 1900, motorcycling events have been a part of the Summer Olympics in Paris like the Paris-Toulouse-Paris, Motorcycles, Men event! With lots of Motorcycle Stunt Shows, Vintage Motorcycle Parades, New 2025 models, Motorcycle Exhibitions, Custom Bike Shows, Workshops and Demonstrations, Notable Motorcycle Riders, Motorcycling Culture in Paris and Motorcycle Film Screenings, that’s a lot to see and do! And TMW has it here for you!

We also have a special highlight of the Paris-Toulouse-Paris, Motorcycles, Men’s event from 1900. A grueling course from Paris to Toulouse and back, spanning 1,443 km over three intense days, with stages from Paris to Toulouse, Toulouse to Limoges, and finally Limoges back to Paris! Kicking off the timed race at the crack of dawn—3:07 AM! Why can’t we have an event like this today?

Would you like to see motorcycling again become a large part of the Summer Olympics like it was in 1900? Would you like to see MotoGP, WorldSBK or MXGP racers racing for gold metals? If break dancing, bicycling and skateboarding can be in, why not riding and racing?!

2024 Paris Summer Olympics are set to be a high-speed, high-energy celebration of sport, adrenaline and the history in every twist and turn.

Gear Up for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics: A Ride Through History

Opening Ceremony on the Seine

For the third time in history, Paris is hosting the Summer Games, and this edition promises to be a thrilling ride from start to finish. For the first time ever, the opening ceremony won’t be confined to a stadium. Instead, it will take place along the iconic Seine River, setting the stage for a spectacular start to the Games. Imagine the roar of the crowd echoing off the water as athletes from 206 nations parade through the heart of Paris.

New Events and Old Favorites

This year’s Olympics will see the debut of breakdancing, or “breaking,” as an official event, adding a fresh twist to the competition. Surfing and skateboarding, which made waves in Tokyo, are back for another round. With 329 events across 32 sports, there’s something for every fan to get excited about.

Venues Across France

While Paris is the main stage, the action isn’t limited to the capital. Events will be held in 16 other cities across Metropolitan France, with surfing taking place in the stunning waves of Tahiti. From the historic Stade de France to the picturesque Jardins du Trocadéro, the venues are as diverse and dynamic as the sports themselves.

Riding into the Future

The 2024 Paris Olympics are not just about competition; they’re about innovation and sustainability. The Games are expected to cost around €9 billion, with a focus on using existing and temporary facilities to minimize environmental impact. It’s a forward-thinking approach that aligns perfectly with the spirit of progress and adventure.

Feel the Heat

As the world tunes in, temperatures are expected to soar, both on and off the track. With athletes pushing their limits and fans cheering them on, the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are set to be a high-speed, high-energy celebration of sport and unity.

2024 Paris Summer Olympics: A Motorcycling Enthusiast’s Dream

Welcome to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, where the spirit of competition meets the thrill of motorcycling! While the Olympics are traditionally known for their diverse range of sports, this year, motorcycling enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to. Let’s dive into the highlights that will get your engines revving.

Motorcycling Highlights at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Motorcycling Events to Watch

Although motorcycling isn’t an official Olympic sport, the 2024 Paris Games have embraced the culture and excitement of motorcycling in various ways. From thrilling demonstrations to special events, here’s what you can expect:

Motorcycle Stunt Shows: Get ready for heart-pounding stunt shows featuring some of the world’s best riders. These events will showcase incredible skills, from high-flying jumps to precision riding. Vintage Motorcycle Parades: Celebrate the history of motorcycling with parades featuring classic bikes from different eras. It’s a nostalgic trip down memory lane for any motorcycle aficionado. Electric Motorcycle Exhibitions: As the world shifts towards sustainable energy, electric motorcycles are taking center stage. Check out the latest innovations and see how these eco-friendly machines are shaping the future of motorcycling. Custom Bike Shows: Discover the artistry and craftsmanship of custom motorcycles. These shows will feature unique, one-of-a-kind bikes from talented builders around the world. Workshops and Demonstrations: Participate in hands-on workshops where you can learn about motorcycle maintenance, customization, and safety. Expert mechanics and builders will be on hand to share their knowledge. Notable Motorcycle Riders: Several renowned motorcycle riders will be making appearances. Motorcycling Culture in Paris: Exhibitions and organized collaborations. Motorcycle Film Screenings: Motorcycle documentaries and Films!

Motorcycle Stunt Shows

The motorcycle stunt shows are set to be one of the most thrilling spectacles at the Games. Featuring world-renowned stunt riders, these shows will include:

Freestyle Motocross (FMX) : Watch riders perform gravity-defying tricks and flips on their bikes.

: Watch riders perform gravity-defying tricks and flips on their bikes. Trial Biking : Riders will navigate through challenging obstacle courses, showcasing their balance and precision.

: Riders will navigate through challenging obstacle courses, showcasing their balance and precision. Street Freestyle: Urban environments will be transformed into playgrounds for riders to demonstrate their skills in wheelies, stoppies, and other stunts.

Vintage Motorcycle Parades

For those who appreciate the history and evolution of motorcycling, the vintage motorcycle parades are a must-see. These parades will feature:

Classic Bikes : A showcase of motorcycles from different eras, highlighting the technological advancements over the years.

: A showcase of motorcycles from different eras, highlighting the technological advancements over the years. Rider Stories: Hear from veteran riders who have witnessed the evolution of motorcycling firsthand.

Electric Motorcycle Exhibitions

As the world moves towards sustainable energy, electric motorcycles are becoming increasingly popular. The exhibitions will feature:

Latest Models : Check out the newest electric motorcycles from leading manufacturers.

: Check out the newest electric motorcycles from leading manufacturers. Innovation Talks: Learn about the technology behind these eco-friendly machines and their impact on the future of motorcycling.

Notable Motorcycle Riders

While the Olympics focus on traditional sports, several renowned motorcycle riders will be making appearances and participating in special events:

Valentino Rossi : The legendary MotoGP rider will be a guest of honor, sharing his experiences and possibly even taking part in some exhibition rides.

: The legendary MotoGP rider will be a guest of honor, sharing his experiences and possibly even taking part in some exhibition rides. Ana Carrasco : The first woman to win a World Championship in motorcycle road racing will be inspiring young riders with her story and skills.

: The first woman to win a World Championship in motorcycle road racing will be inspiring young riders with her story and skills. Marc Márquez: Known for his aggressive riding style and numerous championships, Márquez will be part of the stunt shows, demonstrating why he’s one of the best in the business.

Motorcycling Culture in Paris

Paris, with its rich history and vibrant culture, is the perfect backdrop for celebrating motorcycling. During the Olympics, the city will host numerous activities for motorcycle enthusiasts:

Guided Motorcycle Tours : Explore Paris on two wheels with guided motorcycle tours. It’s a unique way to see the city’s iconic landmarks while enjoying the freedom of riding.

: Explore Paris on two wheels with guided motorcycle tours. It’s a unique way to see the city’s iconic landmarks while enjoying the freedom of riding. Bike Meets and Rallies: Connect with fellow riders at various gatherings throughout the city, sharing your passion for motorcycling.

Scenic Rides: Join organized rides through the picturesque countryside surrounding Paris. These rides are perfect for those looking to experience the beauty of France beyond the city limits.

Motorcycle Film Screenings

Motorcycle Documentaries: Enjoy screenings of documentaries that delve into the history, culture, and thrill of motorcycling. These films will feature interviews with legendary riders and showcase some of the most exciting moments in motorcycle racing history. Feature Films: Watch classic and contemporary motorcycle-themed movies in special outdoor screenings. It’s a great way to relax and enjoy the motorcycling spirit with fellow enthusiasts.

Motorcycle Merchandise and Memorabilia

Pop-Up Shops: Visit pop-up shops around the Olympic venues where you can purchase exclusive motorcycle merchandise, including apparel, accessories, and memorabilia. Collector’s Items: Find rare and collectible items, such as vintage motorcycle parts, posters, and autographed memorabilia from famous riders.

Motorcycle-Themed Art Exhibitions

“The Art of the Olympics” at Gagosian Gallery

This exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Olympic Museum, features artworks that explore the cultural and emotional tapestry of sports, including motorcycling. The show includes pieces from renowned artists like Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol, who have depicted various sports themes.

“En Jeu! Artists and Sport (1870–1930)” at Musée Marmottan Monet

This exhibition showcases how sports, including motorcycling, have been depicted through the eyes of painters, photographers, engravers, and sculptors from the late 19th to early 20th centuries. It’s a fascinating look at the intersection of art and sports history.

Conclusion

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics promise to be an unforgettable experience for motorcycling fans. From adrenaline-pumping stunt shows to inspiring stories from legendary riders, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or just a fan of the sport, Paris will be the place to be this summer.

Stay tuned to Total Motorcycle for more updates and coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Ride safe and enjoy the Games!

Paris-Toulouse-Paris, Motorcycles, Men

Date 25 – 28 July 1900 Status Olympic (non-medal) Location Montgeron, Essonne Participants 23 from 1 countries

Revving Through History: The 1900 Paris Exposition’s Epic Race

The 1900 Paris Exposition was a spectacle of speed and innovation, featuring 16 thrilling automobile contests. Drivers embarked on an epic journey from Vincennes to Montgeron, kicking off the timed race at the crack of dawn—3:07 AM to be precise. With two-minute intervals between each contestant, they tackled a grueling course from Paris to Toulouse and back, spanning anywhere from 1,347 to 1,443 km.

This high-octane event unfolded over three intense days, with stages from Paris to Toulouse, Toulouse to Limoges, and finally Limoges back to Paris. Out of 78 entrants, 55 vehicles roared to life at the start line, but only 21 managed to cross the finish line. Among the survivors were 9 cars, 9 motorcycles, and 3 small cars (voiturettes), though only 18 recorded official times.

The race crowned Georges Teste as the ultimate champion. Riding a De Dion motorcycle, an Outhenin-Chalandre machine, Teste blazed through the course, finishing nearly 3½ hours ahead of his closest rival, Victor Collignon. For his victory, Teste pocketed a cool 2,000 francs from a total prize pool of 8,000 francs, along with a prestigious gold medal.

However, the race wasn’t without its drama. One motorcyclist succumbed to a mix of sunstroke and champagne, highlighting the brutal conditions with temperatures soaring to around 40°C (104°F).

Notable Racers:

Georges Teste was a French motorcyclist who won the 1900 Paris-Toulouse-Paris event in the Motorcycles, Men category. He rode a De Dion motorcycle, specifically an Outhenin-Chalandre machine, and completed the course almost 3½ hours ahead of the second-place finisher, Victor Collignon.

Louis Renault: A prominent figure in the automotive industry, Louis Renault won one of the classes in the Paris-Toulouse-Paris race. Renault later co-founded the Renault automobile company, which became one of the leading car manufacturers in the world.

Alfred Velghe (“Levegh”): Known by his pseudonym “Levegh,” Alfred Velghe was a notable French racing driver who participated in the large car class of the Paris-Toulouse-Paris race. He was a significant figure in early motor racing and contributed to the development of the sport.

Pos Competitor NOC Time Time2 Time3 1 Georges Teste FRA 23-54:01 29-51:23 11-30:16 2 Victor Collignon FRA 27-28:32 33-21:16 14-08:02 3 Pierre Bardin FRA 28-00:26 33-48:51 16-12:33 4 Louis Gasté FRA 30-32:30 36-18:51 15-41:25 5 Gleizes FRA 36-19:14 42-09:00 21-28:53 6 Henri Fournier FRA 42:59:19 – 26-53:37 7 Georges Durand FRA 70-31:40 – 39-04:04 8 Vial FRA – – – 9 Léon Demeester FRA – – – DNF Georges Osmont FRA – – – DNF Henri Tart FRA – – – DNF Bonnard FRA – – – DNF Levasseur FRA – – – DNF Joyeux FRA – – – DNF Laurens FRA – – – DNF J. Marcellin FRA – – – DNF Henri Beconnais FRA – – – DNF Eugène Villemain FRA – – – DNF Perrault FRA – – – DNF Battaillie FRA – – – DNF De Lisle FRA – – – DNF Gustave Clément FRA – – – DNF Caille FRA – – –

Politics in the Olympics in 2024

The Olympics are getting more and more tainted each year with politics, which is a massive black mark for me watching them myself. With Belarus and Russia athletes banned from this years Paris 2024 Olympics and at the same time Israel athletes not banned where are the lines? Clearly committing genocide is not one of them. Now with Canada’s women’s soccer team caught cheating and still allowed to win against New Zealand (whom they were cheating against) one has to wonder what purpose the Olympics will serve in the future if not political. If you are going to punish one, pushing all equally or remove the politics out of the Olympics entirely.