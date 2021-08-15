Saturday’s Free Practice and Qualification at Red Bull Ring MotoGP

Oliveira set to start from 9th and the third row at Red Bull Ring ‘2’

– Both Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders in Q2 and the top ten with Binder 10th

– Jaume Masia leads Red Bull KTM Moto3 quartet with 4th place on the grid

– Gardner sets new Moto2 lap record in Free Practice but Fernandez 2nd best in Q2

Sunshine and +20 degree weather graced Saturday’s Free Practice and Qualification at the Red Bull Ring as MotoGP gathered at the fast and hard-braking course for the second time in a week. Round eleven provided KTM with another chance to chase success in all three Grand Prix classes.

Miguel Oliveira was still trying to deal with the discomfort of the small fissure in his right wrist but had used the week in Austria for rehab and recuperation. The Portuguese was able to muster a lap to emerge from Q1 with 2nd place to join teammate Brad Binder in Q2; the South African had been quicker and more competitive in his second attempt at the Red Bull Ring and earned his slot directly after positive work through the Free Practice sessions.

While Oliveira tried to use the full potential of his remaining tires to find a lap just eight tenths off the Pole Position effort (and circulate half a second faster than the previous Saturday) Binder made a small mistake in his last flying-lap attempt and rested six hundredths of a second behind the other Red Bull KTM RC16.

Tech3 KTM Factory Racing pair Iker Lecuona and Danilo Petrucci remained in Q1 and will start the 28-lap contest from 16th and 19th positions.



Miguel Oliveira: “At the end of the day, we made a good improvement from the morning to the afternoon. I felt faster but we are struggling a little bit. I felt I could not get the maximum out of the tire in Q2 but still to secure the third row is better than last weekend. My hand is not yet 100%, and we still need to improve how we use the ride-height device and reduce our braking time and accelerating as fast as possible. So, I’m looking forward to analyzing more things with the team later and then tomorrow’s race.”

Brad Binder: “I’d like to say I had a second in the pocket but the reality is that I could have done two-three tenths better but more than that would have been really tough. I think we need to look at where we were last week; we are much stronger [now] over one lap and also our pace in general is faster too. So to make it through to Q2 was a great start for sure. In Q2 I didn’t feel like I put the perfect lap together but at the end of the day I’m quite happy starting in 10th place. It is two rows better than last week. Six people that I don’t need to try and pass. Hopefully tomorrow I can get a good start and just try to push on and see how we get on in the race. I feel much more ready than I was last week and ready to go out and have a really strong race.”

Iker Lecuona: “I’m happy about today because we improved the race pace a lot compared to last week. In my time attack I managed to improve also. In FP3 the gap was also very small, I didn’t miss out on the top 10 by much. In Qualifying we had a technical issue on my number one bike, so I had to change. Then I made some small mistakes because I was a bit nervous, so I couldn’t ride as good as I know I can. But we are there, and just wait how the weather will be tomorrow. In any case, I’m ready.”

Danilo Petrucci: “When I always try to improve in braking, I make some mistakes and this is exactly what happened today. I was happy about my feeling in FP4, the pace was pretty good, but when I try to make up some time with the new tires, we lose on the straight and I can’t stop the bike properly. I’m definitely not happy with my lap time in Qualifying. Regarding our race pace, I still think we can stick with our target to bring home some points tomorrow.”

KTM GP Academy

Moto3 Q2. The Spaniard was just two-and-a-half tenths of a second slower than Romano Fenati for the closely grouped tussle for Pole Position. Masia, who narrowly missed the podium at Red Bull Ring last weekend for the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria, was marginally ahead of Red Bull KTM Tech’3 Deniz Öncü, only two hundredths of a second split the brandmates. Despite a crash earlier in the day Ayumu Sasaki was able to recover his composure to take 6th and follow Öncü onto the grid. Winner last Sunday, Pedro Acosta, completed the KTM group in 7th. Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jaume Masia was the leading RC4 protagonist inQ2. The Spaniard was just two-and-a-half tenths of a second slower than Romano Fenati for the closely grouped tussle for Pole Position. Masia, who narrowly missed the podium at Red Bull Ring last weekend for the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria, was marginally ahead of Red Bull KTM Tech’3 Deniz Öncü, only two hundredths of a second split the brandmates. Despite a crash earlier in the day Ayumu Sasaki was able to recover his composure to take 6th and follow Öncü onto the grid. Winner last Sunday, Pedro Acosta, completed the KTM group in 7th.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Remy Gardner was the principal pacesetter in Moto2 during practice but the Australian had a slow speed crash at Turn 1 in Q2 when he was pushing for a fourth Pole Position of the season. The championship leader will instead set-off from 5th for the intermediate class GP affair. Teammate Raul Fernandez will be just ahead; the Spaniard’s 2nd position is his seventh front row appearance of his rookie term in Moto2.

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

The penultimate round of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup took place with the first of two races at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday. Alex Millan started from Pole Position but it was championship leader David Alonso who controlled proceedings to take victory.

Races: August 15th, 2021 – Moto3 11.00 CET | Moto2 12.20 CET| MotoGP 14.00 CET

Results Qualifying MotoGP Bitci Motorrad Grand Prix on Österreich

1. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati 1:22.643

2. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) Yamaha +0.034

3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +0.420

4. Johann Zarco (FRA) Ducati +0.477

5. Marc Marquez (ESP) Honda +0.584

9. Miguel Oliveira (POR) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.856

10. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.925

16. Iker Lecuona (ESP) Tech3 KTM Factory Racing (Q1) 1:23.825

19. Danilo Petrucci (ITA) Tech3 KTM Factory Racing (Q1) 1:24.405

Results Qualifying Moto2 Bitci Motorrad Grand Prix on Österreich

1. Sam Lowes (GBR) +1:28.659

2. Raul Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.0.68

3. Ai Ogura (JPN) +0.143

5. Remy Gardner (AUS) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.302

Results Qualifying Moto3 Bitci Motorrad Grand Prix on Österreich

1. Romano Fenati (ITA) Husqvarna 1:35.850

2. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Honda +0.071

3. Jeremy Alcoba (ESP) Honda +0.210

4. Jaume Masia (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.243

5. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +0.254

6. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN) KTM +0.319

7. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.357