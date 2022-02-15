National Grand Prix Championship Dirt Diggers GP Results

The NGPC series descended on the Honolulu Hills Raceway in Taft, CA for the 2nd round of the series. The field was stacked with talented riders, who had to negotiate a dry and dusty racetrack for eight laps. After a short delay on Sunday, the pro race was underway. Dare DeMartile got off to a good start on his Beta Factory 480 RR in 4th place. However, somewhere on the first lap, he was the victim of a hidden hole in the sand on the track, which resulted in a crash and losing spots in the race. DeMartile recovered and was able to salvage a top ten finish. Results: Dare DeMartile – 9th Place | Pro