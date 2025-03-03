De Wolf Wins in Argentina While Everts Scores Points At 2025 MX2 Season Opener

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing made a sensational start to the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Argentina, with reigning MX2 champion Kay de Wolf taking the overall victory and new signing Liam Everts securing an impressive fourth place on his team debut.

The 2025 season opener took place at a brand-new, purpose-built track just outside Córdoba, bringing MXGP back to central Argentina. This round marked 40 years since the first MXGP event in Argentina (1985), and the 1,650m circuit delivered a thrilling mix of hard-pack terrain, technical corners, and ever-changing conditions following overnight storms from Saturday into Sunday.

De Wolf wasted no time asserting himself at the front. After qualifying third, he rocketed out of the gate in race one, taking the Fox Holeshot and an immediate lead. By the end of the first lap, he had already built a five-second gap over nearest rival Simon Längenfelder. As the track dried, de Wolf raced further ahead into the lead, setting his personal fastest lap of the race on lap seven (2:03.741) and extending his advantage. By lap 12, he had a commanding one-minute lead, controlling the race with supreme confidence before crossing the line 8.992 seconds clear to claim maximum points.

Race two proved to be a tougher test for de Wolf. Starting fifth, he gradually climbed to fourth by lap nine, showing strong pace. However, a crash on the pit straight set him back to seventh, forcing him to mount a determined comeback. Pushing hard in the closing laps, he recovered to sixth, before a last-minute crash from Längenfelder promoted him to fifth at the finish. This crucial result secured him the overall GP victory with 49 points, marking a perfect start to his title defence.

For Liam Everts, the weekend was about finding his race rhythm after limited seat time since while recovering from injury. Everts qualified eighth and, despite dropping to 11th early in race one, he worked his way back to eighth with a steady performance.

Race two saw Everts find his stride. Climbing to fifth by lap nine, he chased down Andrea Adamo and held fourth for much of the race. A dramatic last-lap crash from Längenfelder handed him a third place; securing fourth overall with 36 championship points.

With de Wolf leading the MX2 standings on 49 points and Everts securing fourth with 36, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing has delivered a commanding statement of intent to kick off the 2025 season. The team now turns its focus to round two at MXGP Castilla-La Mancha in Spain on 16th March, determined to carry their momentum forward and strengthen their championship challenge.

#1 – Kay de Wolf: “It’s back-to-back wins – last year I won in Argentina, and now I’ve won here again – it really couldn’t be any better! The first race was a bit muddier, with a lot of wheelspin off the line, so I adjusted my strategy on the mat and focused on riding my own race. Getting the holeshot at the start was a great boost. In the second race, I didn’t get the best start but fought my way back up. Unfortunately, I crashed on the start-finish line, and for a few laps, I struggled to catch my breath. Once I got everything under control, I worked my way back to third or fourth – so it was definitely an eventful one! Three weeks ago, we never would have expected to be here, so a huge thank you to everyone who made this possible – my team, my trainer, my family, and my girlfriend. The support has been incredible. Now, we’re back on the red plate, and I’m looking forward to Spain!” “It’s back-to-back wins – last year I won in Argentina, and now I’ve won here again – it really couldn’t be any better! The first race was a bit muddier, with a lot of wheelspin off the line, so I adjusted my strategy on the mat and focused on riding my own race. Getting the holeshot at the start was a great boost. In the second race, I didn’t get the best start but fought my way back up. Unfortunately, I crashed on the start-finish line, and for a few laps, I struggled to catch my breath. Once I got everything under control, I worked my way back to third or fourth – so it was definitely an eventful one! Three weeks ago, we never would have expected to be here, so a huge thank you to everyone who made this possible – my team, my trainer, my family, and my girlfriend. The support has been incredible. Now, we’re back on the red plate, and I’m looking forward to Spain!”

#26 – Liam Everts: “It feels fantastic to get the first GP of the season done and come away with a strong result! Race one was all about settling in and finding my rhythm after a long recovery, so I was pleased to fight my way back to eighth. In race two, I felt much more at home on the bike, pushing forward and battling for positions throughout. I held fourth for most of the race, but a late crash from Simon Längenfelder in the final corners handed me a podium spot—an incredible way to finish. Looking back at the off-season, I never would have thought this was possible, so a huge thank you to everyone who has supported me—my team, my family, and my trainer. I’m feeling stronger every time I ride, and I can’t wait for Spain!”



Results – 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round One:

MX2 – Overall:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 41pts; 2. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 37pts; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 37pts; 4. Liam Everts (KTM) 33pts; 6. Cas Valk (KTM) 29pts;10. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 22pts;15. Olivier Oriol (KTM) 12pts; 17. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (KTM) 12pts; 19. Marc-Antoine Rossi (KTM) 6pts; 20. Jens Walwoort 4pts; 22. Nicolas Vennekens (KTM) 3pts

MX2 – Moto One:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:16.483; 2. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 35:25.475; 3. Cas Valk (KTM) 35:46.568; 8. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 36:22.849;9. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 36:23.597; 14. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (KTM) 37:16.115; 16. Marc-Antoine Rossi (KTM) DNF; 18. Nicolas Vennekens (KTM) DNF; 26. Andrea Adamo (KTM) DNF; 27. Olivier Oriol (KTM) DNF;

MX2 – Moto Two:

1. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 34:07.634; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 34:22.314; 3. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 34:35.359; 5. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:43.453; 6. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 34:47.336; 9. Oliver Oriol (KTM) 34:54.847; 13. Cas Valk (KTM) 35:17.016; 16. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (KTM) 35:51.210; 20. Marc-Antoine Rossi (KTM) 34:48.551; 24. Nicolas Vennekens (KTM) 36:17.896

MX2 – Standings:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 49pts; 2. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 46pts; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 44pts; 4. Liam Everts (KTM) 36pts; 5. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 32pts; 7. Cas Valk (KTM) 28pts; 15. Olivier Oriol (KTM) 14pts; 16. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (KTM) 12pts; 16. Marc-Antoine Rossi (KTM) 6pts; 20. Jens Walwoort 5pts; 22. Nicolas Vennekens (KTM) 3pts