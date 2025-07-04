Depressed market BMW Group Canada reports Q2 2025 sales results

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada (BMW and MINI brands combined) reported sales of 11,164 vehicles for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of +7.3% over the same period in 2024. Year-to-date, the Group has sold 18,464 vehicles in 2025, representing an increase of 8.2% compared to the first half of 2024.

BMW Motorrad.

The motorcycle segment has felt the decrease in consumer confidence. In this depressed market, BMW Motorrad sales for the second quarter of 2025 held relatively steady, down a mere -0.5%. Year-to-date sales were down -3.3% compared to the first half of 2024.

Fast Facts:

Second quarter sales for 2025 were down only five units (-0.5%) compared to the second quarter of 2024.

The second quarter of 2025 saw the introduction of the BMW R 1300 RT and R 12 G/S, both of which were well-received by fans of two-wheeled mobility.

The R 1300 GS, R 1300 GS Adventure and S 1000 RR continue as top models for the second quarter of 2025.

The two-wheeled brand looks forward to BMW Motorrad ADV-X in September, taking riders deep into the Canadian backcountry where they’ll encounter a variety of exciting and challenging routes while discovering some of the most breathtaking scenery Canada has to offer.

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y0Y % 2025 YTD 2024 YTD YoY % BMW Motorcycles 1,100 1,105 -0.5% 1,598 1,653 -3.3%

Table 2: Motorcycle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q2 2025.

“The BMW Group retail network across Canada did an exceptional job of supporting our customers’ mobility needs in the second quarter of 2025,” said Andrew Scott, president and CEO, BMW Group Canada. “While dealing with the uncertainty and challenges brought about by evolving trade conditions, our partners instilled confidence in our brands, our products and our company for our customers. Together with our retail partners, we have – for the time being – been able to offer our customers a stable shopping experience. We understand the uncertainty Canadians are feeling – we feel it as consumers ourselves. We thank our customers for their belief in us and our retail partners. And I personally thank every one of our retail team members for their ongoing efforts and professionalism.”

“We had a strong quarter despite the palpable turbulence,” continued Scott. “Unique sales programs and the strength of our retail network ensured that. The third quarter promises equally turbulent times; it will take resilience, commitment and focus on our side to secure an equally solid result. And it will take the effort and cooperation of our government to manage the trade situation and support us in maintaining business continuity for our retail partners and our customers.”

“With the second quarter behind us, the launch of the Neue Klasse becomes even more tangible. The first vehicle in our new generation of models will be the BMW iX3 Sports Activity Vehicle. As an SUV-loving market, I’m confident the iX3 will be well-received here in Canada. Canadian automotive journalists have had the chance to test drive this spectacular new vehicle and their initial feedback has been outstanding. Based on their experience, I think it’s safe to say that Canadians can expect a new level of driving dynamics from the Neue Klasse. This new model will celebrate its world premiere at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich in September and start to roll off the assembly line in Hungary at the end of 2025. With more range, faster charging, and an all-new display and operating concept, we’re taking the renowned BMW driving experience to an entirely new level.”

Testing the new BMW iX3 prototypes, Miramas (06/25)

BMW.

BMW demonstrated its brand strength in the second quarter of 2025 with sales of 9,634 units, up +5.3% compared to the same period in 2024. For the year, BMW is up +8.4% in the first half of 2025 with 16,076 units sold.

Fast Facts:

Canadians continue to demonstrate their affinity towards high-performance models, making the second quarter of 2025 an all-time best quarter for the BMW M sub-brand.

Sales of BMW M models increased +13.5% in the second quarter of 2025 and +12.8% year-to-date, making up nearly 24% of overall BMW sales for both the second quarter and the second half of 2025.

Year-do-date sales of electrified vehicles increased +3.3% compared to the first half of 2024.

Large luxury-class vehicles also caught Canadians’ attention, with sales of the BMW X7 and BMW 8 Series up +1.4 and +1.0% respectively over the first half of 2024.

The second quarter saw the introduction of a Canadian-specific BMW 5 Series. The exclusive BMW 540i xDrive Legacy Edition reintroduces a highly sought-after variant for a limited time to the Canadian 5 Series (G60) lineup, with only 151 units available. To learn more, click here.

MINI.

The MINI brand was up +22.2% in the second quarter of 2025, with sales of 1,530 units. Year-over-year, the brand was up +7.1% compared to the same period last year, selling 2,388 vehicles in the first half of 2025.

Fast Facts:

MINI’s second quarter results were fueled by sales of the all-new MINI Countryman, with sales of the beloved brand’s sports utility vehicle increasing +36.5% for the quarter and +19.1% year-to-date.

Furthermore, approximately 20% of MINI Countryman sales were the all-electric version, the MINI Countryman SE.

The third quarter will see the arrival of a limited number of John Cooper Works special edition models. These special vehicles will don a sporty JCW aesthetic, making the athletic John Cooper Works personality more accessible to Canadians. There will be 444 special edition units available in the MINI 5 Door, MINI Countryman S and MINI Countryman SE models.

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y0Y % 2025 YTD 2024 YTD YoY % BMW Brand 9,634 9,153 +5.3% 16,076 14,835 +8.4% BMW Passenger Cars 3,097 2,832 +9.4% 4,701 4,502 +4.4% BMW Light Trucks 6,537 6,321 +3.4% 11,375 10,333 +10.1% MINI 1,530 1,252 +22.2% 2,388 2,229 +7.1% Total Group 11,164 10,405 +7.3% 18,464 17,064 +8.2%