Diogo Moreira sets new race record lap Moto2 race with Pirelli

· The winner of the 23 laps of the Moto3™ race was David Muñoz (KTM) who preceded two other KTM riders on the finish line: Máximo Quiles, in second place, and José Antonio Rueda, who was in the lead until a few corners from the chequered flag and made a good comeback from twelfth on the grid to the bottom step of the podium. All the riders in the race used medium SC2 tyres for the rear with 15 out of 25, including those on the podium, also opting for this compound for the front, and the remaining 10 preferring to opt for the soft SC1. Ángel Piqueras (KTM) set the fastest lap of the race in 1’26.547 on lap 21.

· The rain that fell until the early hours of the morning reset the evolution of the track, leaving it a bit damp and slippery, with asphalt temperatures ranging from 25 °C in the Moto3™ race to 28 °C in the Moto2™ race.