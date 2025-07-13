Diogo Moreira sets new race record lap Moto2 race with Pirelli

- Deniz Öncü (Kalex)won the Moto2™ race of the 2025 German Grand Prix which took place at the Sachsenring. The Turkish rider was leading the group when the race was red flagged for an accident on lap 21 of the 25 scheduled laps. Behind Öncü were Barry Baltus (Kalex) and poleman Jake Dixon (Boscoscuro). The D0922 medium rear development compound was chosen by all the riders in the race, confirming the preferences already seen in recent days compared to the standard SC1. At the front, almost all the riders used the soft SC1, with the exception of Senna Agius (Kalex) and David Alonso (Kalex) who opted for the medium SC2. Diogo Moreira set a new race record lap on lap three in 1’23.270.
· The winner of the 23 laps of the Moto3™ race was David Muñoz (KTM) who preceded two other KTM riders on the finish line: Máximo Quiles, in second place, and José Antonio Rueda, who was in the lead until a few corners from the chequered flag and made a good comeback from twelfth on the grid to the bottom step of the podium. All the riders in the race used medium SC2 tyres for the rear with 15 out of 25, including those on the podium, also opting for this compound for the front, and the remaining 10 preferring to opt for the soft SC1. Ángel Piqueras (KTM) set the fastest lap of the race in 1’26.547 on lap 21.
· The rain that fell until the early hours of the morning reset the evolution of the track, leaving it a bit damp and slippery, with asphalt temperatures ranging from 25 °C in the Moto3™ race to 28 °C in the Moto2™ race.
Convincing tyre performance even on a track in sub-optimal conditions
“The rain that fell yesterday and until the early hours of this morning compromised the evolution of the track by resetting the rubber laid on Friday and leaving it damp and slippery. This explains why the riders, especially those in Moto3™, lapped a little slower than last year even though the tyres used were exactly the same. It should be noted, however, that Piqueras managed to set the fastest lap of the race on lap 21, proof of the excellent consistency of the tyres’ performance over the race distance. For the start of the Moto2™ race, the track improved a bit and the temperatures also rose by a few degrees, allowing the riders to be very fast in the race, as evidenced by the new race record lap set by Moreira. The new D0922 rear tyre in medium compound, which we made available to Moto2™ riders for the first time, was very well received and, after a quick comparison with the standard SC1 in FP1, it was the only rear compound used over the weekend. Sachsenring is quite a demanding circuit for the tyres, but I have to say that the performance was consistent and the wear levels very good, so we are very satisfied with the results obtained in this round.”