ENTRIES OPEN FOR THE HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES SUPPORTED JUNIOR E-MOTOCROSS SERIES

Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to announce its continued support for the Junior e-Motocross Series with registration for the 2024 edition now officially open. With only 40 places on the start gate available, parents and guardians of young riders who race the innovative EE 5 are urged to sign up today by visiting the official series website.

Soon to begin its fourth season in 2024, the Junior e-Motocross Series continues to offer youngsters an unforgettable experience. By competing in the series, riders will race on the same circuits as their MXGP heroes, benefit from track walks with Husqvarna Factory Racing stars, and demonstrate the true capabilities of e-powered motocross machines to a global audience.

The 2024 edition retains the same tried and tested racing format for all five rounds. Riders will first complete a timed qualifying session to determine gate pick before contesting two points-paying races. All of the action can be viewed online via mxgp-tv.com with regular updates from each event posted on the MXGP social media channels.

For riders to successfully sign up for the 2024 Junior e-Motocross Series, they’ll need to commit to at least three rounds when registering. Every young racer who competes on an EE 5 will receive Husqvarna Motorcycles merchandise to create a professional presence for themselves between races and should the overall series winner be mounted on an EE 5, they’ll receive an exclusive prize.

As in previous years, the series is open to riders aged 6-8 years old (age taken from January 1, 2024) and the parents/guardians of interested youngsters are encouraged to sign up today via the official website – www.junioremotocross.com – to secure a place.

Andrea Dadanova – Head of Husqvarna Motorcycles Global Marketing: “The Junior e-Motocross Series is very important to Husqvarna Motorcycles as we have a very competitive machine – the EE 5 – for youngsters to race in it. It’s also important as the world continues to move towards an electric-powered future, we are at the forefront of this movement by being involved in such a pioneering project. Every year, the series gets bigger and more popular, and I have no doubt that we will once again see a full gate of riders in 2024. I look forward for the new season to begin and wish all the riders best of luck.”

Calendar – 2024 Junior e-Motocross Series

Round 1: 19 May – MXGP of France – St. Jean d-Angely

Round 2: 2 June – MXGP of Germany – Teutschenthal

Round 3: 20 July – MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket

Round 4: 21 July – MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket

Round 5: 25 August – MXGP of Switzerland – Frauenfeld