Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams Refreshed & Ready for MXGP France

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are set to arrive in Villars Sous Ecot, France, this weekend for the seventh round of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

The tight and compact circuit of Villars-sous-Ecot is one of the lesser familiar circuits on the calendar. It first hosted a Grand Prix in 1982, with Belgian André Malherbe emerging as the victor. The championship returned in 1986 when French hero and Yamaha icon Jacky Vimond took the honours aboard a Yamaha YZ250. Since then, the circuit has only hosted three rounds in 1998, 2015, and 2017.

The track itself is a typical French-style clay-based motocross track that sprawls the hills of Villars-sous-Ecot. The layout, however, has undergone some significant changes ahead of the Grand Prix this weekend, which could present new challenges and opportunities for the teams and riders.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Glenn Coldenhoff enters the round with confidence after two weeks of conditioning training in the mountains of Spain. The Dutchman, who has already secured a race win and a podium finish at the second MXGP round in Sardinia earlier this year, is not too familiar with the track, having only raced it twice in the past. However, he enjoys racing on French soil and is looking forward to challenging the podium once again. He lines up seventh in the Championship Standings, 1-point shy of Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Supported rider Calvin Vlaanderen and 3-points clear of teammate Jeremy Seewer.

Seewer is more familiar with the track due to its close proximity to his home country, Switzerland. After a tough start to the season, the Swiss star has been gaining momentum and believes he is ready to start fighting for podiums. He arrives with many happy memories of podium finishes and Grand Prix victories in France, including a special victory at the MXGP of France in Ernee last year, and arrives this weekend optimistic of a good result.

In MX2, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team arrives refreshed after a much-needed weekend off. Jago Geerts carries the red plate into the seventh round with a solid 48-point lead in the championship and hopes to keep momentum. Meanwhile, the team’s French prodigy Thibault Benistant is looking forward to his home Grand Prix, where he hopes to bounce back from the woes of the previous rounds. He is currently fifth in the standings.

At the same time, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team is back to full strength this weekend as it enters the fourth round of the EMX125 Championship with the championship leader’s red plate firmly attached to Janis Reisulis’s GYTR kitted YZ125. The team is thrilled to welcome back Julius Mikula, who is set to make his season debut after recovering from an injury sustained in February. In addition, the French-owned team will also use its home Grand Prix this weekend to celebrate a decade-long partnership with Yamaha.

All three teams are eager to showcase their potential in France, with the MX2 and EMX125 teams looking to increase Yamaha’s lead in the Manufacturer’s World and European Championships.

Glenn Coldenhoff

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 190-points

“I stayed in Spain after the GP to work on my physical condition. Most days, I cycled in the mountains but got back on the bike on Sunday and will ride a couple of times this week too. I have only been to Villars twice, but I have heard they have completely changed the track, so it will be nice to ride on a new layout. Either way, I always like the technical tracks in France. I am feeling good and ready for the weekend. The goal is to get back on the podium. It has been too long already!”

Jeremy Seewer

8th MXGP Championship Standings, 187-points

“I enjoyed the weekend off at home, relaxing and working on my jeep. I know Villars, I have raced there in the past for the GPs and also for the Swiss Championship, but I have heard that they have changed it a lot. So, I am curious to see, and I look forward to it. I have lots of happy memories from the French GP, especially last year. I always love racing in France, the French fans are very loud and passionate, and I love this. The goal this weekend is to be back on the box. That is what I am working for.”

Jago Geerts

MX2 Championship Leader, 319-points

“It was nice to have a weekend off. I rested last week and focused on recharging the batteries for the next GPs. I did a couple of races in Villars a couple of years ago. It’s a nice track and a bit old school. I heard that they changed the layout, so I’m looking forward to see how it is. It’s always nice to go to a french gp. The tracks are good, and the crowd is crazy. My goal is the same as always. Try to be consistent and end up on the podium.”

Thibault Benistant

5th MX2 Championship Standings, 247-points

“My weekend off was pretty good. I went back home to the south of France to take some time off and reset my mind after a few tough GPs. I don’t know Villars that well, but I think I will like it. I usually do well at the French GP, and for me, it’s always the best GP of the year because France has the best fans, and I don’t say that just because I am French. My goal for this weekend is to feel at one with the bike and enjoy the weekend, and of course, to fight up front and fight for the win would be the best case.”