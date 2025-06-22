Everts scores third podium of the season as de Wolf fights through at MXGP of GB

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing put in an edge of the seat performance as the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship completed round 12 of 21 at Matterley Basin, where Liam Everts raced to a well-earned second overall, while Kay de Wolf finished inside the top ten at round 12 of the season.

Set in the chalky hills near Winchester in southern England, Matterley Basin has hosted a Grand Prix every year since 2007 and remains one of the sport’s most iconic venues. The fast, flowing layout – built into a natural bowl – combines big jumps with off-camber corners and technical ruts, making line choice and momentum key. After a hot and windy Saturday, Sunday’s cooler temperatures and freshly watered track added another layer of challenge, slowing lap times and keeping riders on their toes.

Liam Everts carried strong form into the weekend, qualifying third with a last-lap move on Sacha Coenen – maintaining his perfect record of scoring in every Saturday race this season. In the opening moto, he was squeezed off the start and dropped to thirteenth, but responded with a calm and clinical ride back through the field. Picking off rivals lap after lap, Everts broke into the top ten by lap two and kept pushing, climbing to sixth with a decisive pass on teammate De Wolf three laps from the flag.

In race two, Everts made a brilliant start and slotted into second immediately. From there, he shadowed early leader Simon Längenfelder – even clocking the fastest lap of the race as he looked to close the gap. While the KTM rider edged clear in the final laps, Everts maintained a strong pace and crossed the line six seconds adrift, but comfortably ahead of third-placed Benistant. His 6-2 scorecard earned him second overall and another podium finish – his third of the season so far.

For Kay de Wolf, it was a weekend that started on the back foot. A crash in timed practice and another fall in qualifying meant the Dutch rider was left 18th on the gate. Still, he fought back well in race one – charging from tenth into sixth by mid-distance, and running close with a group of riders in a tight scrap for fifth. A near crash late in the race forced him wide and dropped him behind Everts, but he recovered quickly to finish seventh at the flag.

In the second moto, De Wolf again made early moves and settled into eighth by lap four. He held position for the remainder of the race, keeping things tidy despite a scare exiting the penultimate corner. A consistent 7-8 result put him tenth overall for the day, banking more points as the season moves into its final phase.

With six rounds remaining, both Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing riders remain well placed in the MX2 title race. Kay de Wolf sits third in the standings with 505 points, 70 behind series leader Simon Längenfelder, while Liam Everts holds fourth on 464 points and continues to edge closer to the top three. With a packed calendar ahead and valuable points still on offer, the fight is far from over. Next up is the MXGP of Finland at the KymiRing on the 12/13 July.

#1 – Kay de Wolf: “It was definitely one of those tougher weekends. Crashing in practice and then again in qualifying meant I was on the back foot right from the start, but I gave it everything in both motos. I wasn’t able to fight right at the front, but we still took points, and limited the damage. Now it’s about resetting, using the break to come back stronger, and closing that gap to the top. There’s still a lot of racing left, and I’m fully focused on turning things around in Finland.”

#72 – Liam Everts: “I actually felt my riding in the first moto was stronger overall, even though the result in the second moto was better. I got buried off the start in the first moto, and had to fight through from way back, but my pace was solid all the way to the end and I made some good passes to finish sixth. In the second moto, I got out of the gate much better and settled into second early. I did my best to stay with Simon but he was just that little bit sharper in a few key sections. Still, a 6-2 score and third overall is something to be happy with. It’s nice to head into the short break on the podium and with good momentum.”



Results – 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Twelve:

MX2 – Overall:

1. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 50pts; 2. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 37pts; 3. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 37pts; 8. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 29pts; 10. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 27pts;

MX2 – Moto One:

1. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 35:30.890; 2. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 35:36.291; 3. Oliver Oriol (KTM) 35:41.740; 6. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 35:57.651; 7. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:59.889; 10. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 36:13.043;



MX2 – Moto Two:

1. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 34:13.385; 2. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 34:19.747; 3. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 34:25.106; 4. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 34:27.462; 6. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 34:43.276; 8. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:56.423;

MX2 – Standings:

1. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 575pts; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 523pts; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 505pts; 4. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 464pts; 5. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 433pts; 32. Marc-Antoine Rossi (KTM) 6pts;