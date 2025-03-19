FIM R3 BLU CRU World Cup Class of 2025 Ready for Season Opener

The official 2025 FIM R3 BLU CRU World Cup pre-season induction and test saw 19 young riders receive expert tuition and advice at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on the 17th-18th of March in preparation for the opening round of the season in Portimão on the 29th-30th of March.
After the success of the 2024 FIM R3 CLU CRU World Cup, which saw Mark Vich crowned champion in a dramatic final race, the 2025 season was kicked off with a two-day pre-season induction and test at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on the Adriatic Coast in Italy.
This year’s entry list features 18 full-time riders aged 14-18 from 10 different countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, Japan, the Dominican Republic, and the USA, making the 2025 edition of the FIM R3 BLU CRU World Cup a truly global competition. Additionally, there will also be a number of wildcard riders at rounds throughout the season.
The grid features several riders who raced in the 2024 R3 BLU CRU European SuperFinale, including the winner, Emanuele Pastori, whose victory earned him a fully supported ride for 2025 in the FIM R3 BLU CRU World Cup. Five riders return from the previous edition, and two riders who completed a wildcard in 2024 join the grid permanently.
Arriving at the track on Monday, the competitors were given their race suits, airbags, boots, and gloves before participating in the traditional bike raffle. This involves each rider randomly picking a number to decide which R3 they will race all year, ensuring a level playing field for all involved.
A welcome briefing followed, during which the youngsters got to know their fellow competitors before participating in the official photoshoot. Then, it was time for each rider and his mechanics to fettle and fine-tune their bikes, with expert technical advice from the official mechanics, ahead of the track sessions on Tuesday. To conclude the day, the series’ Technical Manager, Sergio Barat, guided the riders on a track walk and offered vital advice on how to tackle the 4.226km Emilia-Romagna circuit.
On Tuesday, it was time to hit the track, with five 20-minute sessions under the watchful eye of the 2024 FIM Supersport 300 World Champion and 2023 FIM R3 BLU CRU World Cup runner-up, Aldi Satya Mahendra. The FIM Supersport World Championship star helped to tutor the young riders, and throughout the day, times dropped as everyone improved and developed their confidence on the R3s in the cold but sunny conditions.
The 2025 FIM R3 BLU CRU World Cup takes place alongside six rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship at Portimão, Misano, Donington Park, Balaton Park, Aragon, and Estoril, with the ultimate prize to the champion being a Yamaha-supported ride in the 2025 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship.
