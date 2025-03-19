FIM R3 BLU CRU World Cup Class of 2025 Ready for Season Opener

The official 2025 FIM R3 BLU CRU World Cup pre-season induction and test saw 19 young riders receive expert tuition and advice at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on the 17th-18th of March in preparation for the opening round of the season in Portimão on the 29th-30th of March. After the success of the 2024 FIM R3 CLU CRU World Cup, which saw Mark Vich crowned champion in a dramatic final race, the 2025 season was kicked off with a two-day pre-season induction and test at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on the Adriatic Coast in Italy. This year’s entry list features 18 full-time riders aged 14-18 from 10 different countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, Japan, the Dominican Republic, and the USA, making the 2025 edition of the FIM R3 BLU CRU World Cup a truly global competition. Additionally, there will also be a number of wildcard riders at rounds throughout the season. The grid features several riders who raced in the 2024 R3 BLU CRU European SuperFinale, including the winner, Emanuele Pastori, whose victory earned him a fully supported ride for 2025 in the FIM R3 BLU CRU World Cup. Five riders return from the previous edition, and two riders who completed a wildcard in 2024 join the grid permanently. Arriving at the track on Monday, the competitors were given their race suits, airbags, boots, and gloves before participating in the traditional bike raffle. This involves each rider randomly picking a number to decide which R3 they will race all year, ensuring a level playing field for all involved.