Fired-up French crowd treated to two YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale races

Maymann and Gordon Do it for Denmark with YZ85 and YZ65 Victories

A fired-up French crowd were treated to two out of three YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale races at the Motocross of Nations in Ernèe on Saturday, with Denmark’s Storm Maymann and Willads Gordon emerging victorious in the YZ85 and YZ65 classes, respectively.

This year, the European SuperFinale has roughly 40 riders in each of the three classes – YZ65, YZ85 and YZ125 – making it harder to call and more exciting than ever before as riders from all over Europe push hard to earn a spot in this year’s bLU cRU Masterclass which will take place in November.

On Saturday, it was the turn of the youngest participants in the smallest capacity classes, and after a day of training on Thursday with expert advice from coaches Brian Jørgensen and Nancy van der Ven, they felt undaunted by the undulating Ernèe track.

In the 85cc class, it was Denmark’s Bertram Thorius who got first gate pick after he topped the timed practice session, but when the race rolled around, he lost out on the holeshot to Austria’s Davi Dür. It would turn out to be a three-way fight between the trio for the entirety of the race, although once Maymann took the lead, he settled into a great rhythm.

The young Dane never looked back once he hit the front and controlled the gap to his rivals nicely. However, things remained close between Dür and Thorius. The latter managed to make the move into second with one and a half laps to go, but a small crash saw him lose the spot again before the chequered flag. Switzerland’s Luis Santeussanio and Kay Zijlstra from the Netherlands completed the Top 5. Elin Rotsthen of Sweden finished as Top Female Rider.

The YZ65 class saw Denmark take the double when Willads Gordon used the first gate pick he earned from setting the fastest lap in timed practice to great use, taking the holeshot and running away with it. After just two laps, he’d built an enormous lead of five and a half seconds, and with smooth and precise riding, he only increased this further as the race wore on.

Maurice Heidegger (Austria) and Jann Huisman (Netherlands) went after the final two podium spots once it was clear that Gordon was uncatchable, and a small off for Heidegger further put paid to his chances. The front two seemed to be settled, but Huisman was hungry for more.

However, the Dutch rider fell at the end of the race while trying to make up time, allowing local rider Ryan Lustenberger to snatch the final spot on the podium, much to the delight of the assembled fans. Huisman, therefore, finished fourth, while Alberto Rodriguez (Spain) completed the Top 5. Maria Inês Gandon was the Top Female Rider.

Storm Maymann

YZ85 Winner

“I started well, getting into third off the start. After that, I was going for the lead, but I made a little mistake on the first step down, and I couldn’t jump it, so I lost some ground. Then I recovered and got to the front, and I felt really good. It’s amazing to take this victory – I worked really hard to achieve a good result here. It’s been a tough season for me; winning was my goal, and I did it!”

Willads Gordon

YZ65 Winner

“I had a really good race. I was thinking before the start that maybe I could win, and I changed my mindset to say that instead, I should win. I wanted to smile and have fun, plus I really love this track; I think all of those things helped me. I rode in the SuperFinale in France last year and came third; now I was able to actually win – it’s great! I hope I will have a good future in this sport.”