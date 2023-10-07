Free Zerofit Thermal Bobble Hat with early Motorcycle Live Tickets

October 7, 2023 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Free Zerofit Thermal Bobble Hat with early Motorcycle Live Tickets

Book Now for Tickets to Motorcycle Live

In annual trip for thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance, will be opening its doors at the NEC, Birmingham from 18-26 November. Here’s why you should book your tickets now

Exhibitors at Motorcycle Live

BE THE FIRST…

With over 45 manufacturers already signed up for the show to present their latest machines, there will be a lot to see whether electric or petrol-powered!

Experience Adventure

GET ON TWO WHEELS FOR FREE 

Whether your maiden voyage on two wheels in the MCIA TryRide Zone supported by MCN, having a go on an electric bike, taking to the dirt in the Experience Adventure or on the road with the Test Ride Zone – the choices are endless! With all the kit provided, you don’t even need to bring your own riding clobber…

Black Horse Stage
Black Horse Stage

MEET STARS AND BE ENTERTAINED

You’ll meet motorcycle racers, riding celebrities and influencers galore! With a packed schedule, the Black Horse Stage will be hosting fun daily content.

BSB Day will be on Sunday 19th November and new-for-2023, Saturday 25th November, is the FIM Champion’s Day.

Arenacross Youth MX Experience

FUN FOR ALL

Motorcycle fans aged four to 12 can enjoy the Youth MX experience^. Anyone aged 14 and over can participate in the MCIA TryRide zone…

Zerfofit and Entry Ticket

SAVE MONEY AND BOOK IN ADVANCE

Advanced ticket prices are priced at £23* for an adult and children 6-18 just £2.50** – under 5’s are free**. Group discounts are available for 10+ tickets – and all members don’t have to come on the same day.

Those wishing for an extra cherry on top can select to buy a £28 ticket and collect a Zerofit Thermal Bobble Hat (worth £20) when they arrive at the show!

About Michael Le Pard 9670 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.

Related Articles