Free Zerofit Thermal Bobble Hat with early Motorcycle Live Tickets

In annual trip for thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance, will be opening its doors at the NEC, Birmingham from 18-26 November. Here’s why you should book your tickets now…
BE THE FIRST…
With over 45 manufacturers already signed up for the show to present their latest machines, there will be a lot to see whether electric or petrol-powered!
GET ON TWO WHEELS FOR FREE
Whether your maiden voyage on two wheels in the MCIA TryRide Zone supported by MCN, having a go on an electric bike, taking to the dirt in the Experience Adventure or on the road with the Test Ride Zone – the choices are endless! With all the kit provided, you don’t even need to bring your own riding clobber…
MEET STARS AND BE ENTERTAINED
You’ll meet motorcycle racers, riding celebrities and influencers galore! With a packed schedule, the Black Horse Stage will be hosting fun daily content.
BSB Day will be on Sunday 19th November and new-for-2023, Saturday 25th November, is the FIM Champion’s Day.
FUN FOR ALL
Motorcycle fans aged four to 12 can enjoy the Youth MX experience^. Anyone aged 14 and over can participate in the MCIA TryRide zone…
SAVE MONEY AND BOOK IN ADVANCE
Advanced ticket prices are priced at £23* for an adult and children 6-18 just £2.50** – under 5’s are free**. Group discounts are available for 10+ tickets – and all members don’t have to come on the same day.
Those wishing for an extra cherry on top can select to buy a £28 ticket and collect a Zerofit Thermal Bobble Hat (worth £20) when they arrive at the show!