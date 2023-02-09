First 2023 pre-season MotoGP tests at Sepang Malaysia

Bagnaia and Bastianini ready for the first 2023 pre-season test at Sepang (Malaysia)

Pirro concludes with positive feelings the three-day ‘Shakedown’ Test at Sepang International Circuit.

Just over two weeks after the team’s presentation in Madonna di Campiglio (Italy), the Ducati Lenovo Team is now ready to make its return to the track at the Sepang International Circuit, where this weekend, Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianiani will finally have the opportunity to test their Desmosedici GP bikes in 2023 configuration, in a three-day pre-season test scheduled from 10th-12th February.

For the reigning World Champion and his new teammate, it will be the first time out on track this year after the long winter break that began last November. Therefore, it will be important to get reacquainted with their Desmosedici GP in preparation for the opening race of the season, scheduled in just over a month in Portugal.

From 5th-7th February, at Sepang, which will also be the stage of the Malaysian GP next November, Ducati test rider Michele Pirro took part in the “Shakedown” Test, reserved for test riders and rookies in the premier class. During the three days, affected by unstable weather, especially during the first two days, Pirro could test the latest innovations introduced on the bike and developed by Ducati Corse during the winter. The rider from San Giovanni Rotondo completed over 170 laps and was the only one to go under the two-minute mark, ending the final day on top with the fastest time of 1:59.803.

Michele Pirro (#51, Ducati MotoGP Test Team)

“I’m satisfied with our work in these first three days of testing. We put in many kilometres in dry and wet conditions, completing about 170 laps in three days. Given the unstable weather and the ever-changing track conditions, we had to concentrate most of our work on the last day, which was the only one that was entirely dry. We still managed to do several tests and gather important information about the new components, and the times were also good. Now we are ready for the next three days of testing, where it will be up to the factory riders to continue the development.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team)

“I am happy to be back on track on my Desmosedici GP finally. I have prepared a lot this winter, constantly training for this season. Now we have three very demanding and important days of testing ahead of us. We’ll have a lot of work to do, and it will be important to tick some points off immediately to avoid making mistakes. Hopefully, the weather will be on our side, allowing us to make the most of the time available”.

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team)

“Finally, we’re back on track for the first test of 2023, and I’m excited about it. It will be three crucial days, which will also allow me to get to know better my new team, with whom I already broke the ice in the first test at Valencia last year. Pecco and I will be working together to try and get as far as possible with our test programme and immediately identify the way forward to be as ready as possible for the next test in Portugal, which will precede the opening Grand Prix of the year at Portimão”.

The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will take to the track for the first day of testing at Sepang on Friday, 10th February, and will have eight hours of free practice starting at 10:00AM local time.