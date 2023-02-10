Looking for that Thrill of Speed and Rush of Adrenaline? Want to ride the latest bikes surrounded by passionate riders and enthusiasts? TMW gives you the chance to ride Circuit of the Americas, Road Atlanta, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Autobahn Country Club Chicago, The Ridge Motorsports Park, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Shannonville Motorsport Park and New Jersey Motorsports Park in 2023 with Aprilia with our Inspiration Friday: Ultimate Race Day Experience!!

Sounds like a LOT OF FUN and it’s not that expensive either for a once-in-a-lifetime thing you’ll remember for years and years to come. I know a lot of our Total Motorcycle readers read our daily motorcycle racing news stories so my guess is quite a few of you will be inspired to check this out and if you go, let us know! Read all the latest BSB, Flat Tack, MotoGP, MotoAmerica, MXGP, Supercross, WorldSBK and WorldSSP racing news at Total Motorcycle!

Rev your engines and get ready for the ultimate track-day experience! The 2023 Aprilia Racers Days is here, bringing you the thrill of speed and the rush of adrenaline. Get ready to experience the latest Aprilia bikes, surrounded by a community of passionate riders and enthusiasts.

Through this exclusive event, each participant will be entitled to one test ride session on an Aprilia model (RSV4 XTrenta, Tuono V4, RS 660 & Tuono 660) of their choice based on their group/skill level, complimentary lunch, as well as free track day photography.

Each circuit will be supported by Aprilia Racers Days partner Pirelli, where each Aprilia V4 & 660 will be shod with their newest sport offering, the street to track performance-focused Diablo Rosso IV Corsa.

For each of the events, the latest sport-oriented technical apparel will be showcased by Dainese, the leader in protection for moto and dynamic sports, which joins Aprilia Racers Days for the fourth year as Official Safety Sponsor. The natural synergy between these two Italian brands – both known for premium products and innovation – brings a new level of excitement to the tour.

At each stop along the tour, Dainese will have master tailors from its Custom Works program available for fittings and consultations, and professionals from Dainese D-Stores will offer a demo fleet of D-Air suits for both men and women. Ask the on-site representatives about exclusive offers on the latest gear for participating in the 2023 Aprilia Racers Days program!

2023 Aprilia Racers Days

Program brings premium on-track experience to riders of all skill levels on some of North America’s premiere racing circuits

Participants will have demo opportunities with Aprilia’s full line-up of 2023 RSV4, Tuono V4, RS 660 and Tuono 660 models

Technical partnerships with Pirelli, Dainese and AGV help make the program possible, while adding immersive experiences for participants

An immersive Aprilia Racing School experience will also be available at select rounds

NEW YORK, NY – February 10, 2023 – Aprilia USA has announced the 2023 dates for the Aprilia Racers Days track-day program. The immersive program allows customers to experience not only the latest Aprilia motorcycle models on track, but also the latest protection equipment from Dainese and AGV, along with performance tires from Pirelli.

Hosted at eight of the most storied North American circuits in motorsport, Aprilia Racers Days continues to grow a community of motorcycle enthusiasts and track riders. Each event will include the full street range from Aprilia, including the RSV4, Tuono V4, RS 660 and Tuono 660 models. Riders may also bring their own motorcycles to the events for additional track time with riding groups based on skill level. The program includes coaching for all group levels, as well as professional photography and tailored experiences from technical partners Pirelli, Dainese and AGV.

Aprilia Racers Days events will be supported directly by Aprilia-trained technicians and product specialists, as well as representatives from Pirelli, Dainese and AGV to offer the best on-track experience with expert advice, performance and protection. Students riding all marques are welcome to participate and will receive guidance and tips to help develop safer, more capable and faster riders on track.

The Aprilia Racing School will also be available to interested riders at select events. The racing school is highly dedicated to individual riders with instruction on the more technical aspects of riding on track, including mental focus, track visualization and advanced techniques related to trail braking, corner entry and exit, and more.

2023 EVENT SCHEDULE

Circuit of the Americas

Monday, April 17, 2023

Road Atlanta

Monday, April 24, 2023

Pittsburgh International Race Complex

Monday, May 8, 2023

Autobahn Country Club Chicago

Monday, June 12, 2023

The Ridge Motorsports Park

Monday, June 26, 2023

Aprilia Racing School also available

Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca

Monday, July 17, 2023

Shannonville Motorsport Park

Monday, September 18, 2023

New Jersey Motorsports Park

Monday, September 25, 2023

Aprilia Racing School also available

Each circuit will be supported by Aprilia Racers Days partner Pirelli, where each Aprilia motorcycle will be shod with their newest sport offering, the street-to-track performance-focused Diablo Rosso IV Corsa.

Dainese will have master tailors from its Custom Works program available for fittings and consultations, and professionals from Dainese D-Stores will offer a demo fleet of D-Air suits for both men and women. There will also be AGV helmets for participants to try on and experience why many top riders in world-class racing turn to AGV as their helmet of choice.

EXCLUSIVE EVENT

Following North America’s only MotoGP Round at Circuit of the Americas, Aprilia will host its Aprilia Racers Days track event, Monday, April 17, providing an incredible experience where customers can ride immediately after their favorite riders and Aprilia Racing and RNF Racing MotoGP teams.

In an unheard-of intimate environment, the Aprilia Racers Days event at COTA will be limited to the GP race garages, with rider groups of only 25 participants, maximizing the riding potential, and post-race exhilaration you can only have at Circuit of the Americas.

To complete the Aprilia MotoGP experience, there will be surprise visits from race team members, as well as prize giveaways throughout the event.

As always, participants receive complimentary images and lunch with their ticket, and will have the opportunity to rider their dream bike from the 2023 line-up on track. Specific to COTA, participants will have a complimentary hat and t-Shirt, and shared garage space will be provided.

Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind Aprilia Racers Days event!

APRILIA RACERS SCHOOL

Aprilia’s dedicated riding instruction program is for riders of all skill levels. Riders will have professional coaching support to bring their performance to the next level. Students riding all marques are welcome to participate and will receive dedicated track instruction in a private environment. The Aprilia Riding Instruction Program is a complete, immersive, motorcycle riding curriculum. We do not believe in different levels or that novice riders should learn different techniques than advanced riders. We simply believe there is a consistently safe way to ride a motorcycle at whatever speeds you choose, from commuting to racing. This program’s goal is to make riders safer, faster. Riders who apply the correct control inputs at the right time will be safer, more confident, faster and will have more fun. When we prioritize safer over faster, we can focus on riding improvement. Improved technique makes going faster a by-product, and riding better means being consistently safer and consistently faster.

The curriculum is a combination of classroom, lecture, drills, and a lot of on track coaching from professional racers and instructors. Topics covered include:

Grip/ Traction

Radius = MPH

Mental Focus

Direction

Trail-braking

Body Position

Visual habits

Traction studies

Tire and suspension loading

Steering-geometry adjustability

Mental focus tips

Track changes that mimic the real world

Rear-brake

And more…

Frequently Asked Questions

What if my plans change and I cannot attend? Cancellations? Refunds? Piaggio Group will allow for transfer of participation to another event, or a full refund, if requested with more that 2 weeks out of the activity. Within 7-14 days prior to event, Piaggio Group will offer 50% refund. Within 7 days, no refund will be issued.

Are tickets transferable? All ARD tickets are non-transferable. If a participant wants to transfer, they need to cancel their order and have the other party book directly through the site.

Do I need to bring an Aprilia? No, we welcome all brand owners to participate. All motorcycles must pass technical inspection. If you have specific questions email [email protected]

I have never ridden on a track, can I still attend? While this is not a beginner’s course, having track experience is not a requirement. The C group will be for the least advanced riders and we have coaching staff on hand to provide guidance on and off track.

What happens if it rains? While the track may operate under wet conditions, it is not likely that Aprilia demo rides will continue if the track is deemed unsafe for DOT tires by the event management.

What kind of gear do I need to bring? You must have a full faced DOT helmet, gauntlet gloves, a leather suit (or leather two-piece that zips together), over ankle boots.

Do I need to bring my own gear to come? It is recommended that you come with your own track gear. Dainese/AGV will be doing some demos on their gear, but no sizes or availability are guaranteed which is why having your own gear is best. (Availability will be limited due to COVID-19 regulations)

I see photography will be complimentary, how do we get our photos? Following the event the photos will be uploaded to a website where you can download your photos directly. The URL will be provided to you from the Aprilia team within one week of event completion.

How do the sessions work at the track? Upon arrival at the track, you will visit the Aprilia Registration Desk. At this time, you will register and determine your group. The sessions will be broken down by rider skillset; A= Experienced, B= Intermediate, C= Beginner. Track events will be broken up into three 20-minute groups per hour based on riding experience, so each customer can enjoy the day at a pace that is comfortable to them.

When are the sessions at the track? Each session will begin with A Group, at the top of every hour. For example, 9:00am – 9:20am > A Group. 9:20am – 9:40am > B Group. 9:40am – 10:00am > C Group.

Does my personal motorcycle have to undergo a Tech Inspection? Every motorcycle that goes on track will have a mandatory Tech Inspection by a certified tech presented by Aprilia.

What type of track prep requirements are there? What if I don’t satisfy all requirements? Every motorcycle on track must be track prepped, otherwise it will not be permitted to run in a session. The track prep requirements are as follows: Taped mirrors, headlights, taillights, blinkers. You may also unplug your taillight so it doesn’t light up.

Do I need to have medical insurance? Please provide a copy of your current medical insurance for verification.

Do I need a driver’s license with a Motorcycle Endorsement? Every rider who signs up for the Aprilia A Racer’s Days must be a minimum of 18 years old and carry a current (M1) motorcycle endorsement.

If I am with a friend who also signed up, do I still need to have an emergency contact? You must provide an emergency contact.

How many sessions do we get on the Aprilia demo fleet? Each participant will be entitled to one test ride session. After every rider has had the chance to test ride once, second test ride sessions will be available.

Can I bring my own motorcycle? We encourage you to bring your own motorcycle. If you do not bring your own motorcycle, we can only guarantee one (1) 20 minute test ride session.

Is food provided? Complimentary lunch catering will be offered at each event. This will be an onsite service, provided during a set lunch hour. If you have special requirements such as food allergies, please email [email protected] . We encourage you to bring your own beverages and snacks to supplement the provided lunch.

What are the operating hours at each track? Operating times may vary from track to track, but this is the basic schedule. You will be emailed with event specifics in advance of the event start. 7am: Track Opens 7:30am: Registration and Technical Inspection Begins 8:10am: Registration and Technical Inspection Closes 8:15am: Riders Meeting 9am: Bikes on Track 12pm-1pm: Lunch 1pm: Track reopens (A Group) 5pm: Track Cold Is camping permitted? What about hotels? Where do we stay? Each track has its own policy on camping – please refer directly to each track for specifics. Participants are responsible for securing their own lodging accommodations. What if I am traveling by airplane to an Aprilia A Racer’s Days? Participants will be responsible for their own transportation to and from the track. While having your own motorcycle is not a requirement, bear in mind that only one demo session is guaranteed. What if I have a question that isn’t on the FAQ list? . Please direct all further questions to the Aprilia Marketing Team at [email protected] Are the bikes GP-shift, or regular? All Aprilia demos are in stock form, which a standard shift. Are you running on slicks or street tires? Each Aprilia will be shod Pirelli’s performance-focused Diablo Rosso Corsa II tire. What are the track addresses? Circuit of the Americas – 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin, TX 78617 Road Atlanta – 5300 Winder Hwy, Braselton, GA 30517 Pittsburgh International Race Complex – 201 Penndale Road Wampum, PA 16157 Autobahn Country Club – 3795 Centerpoint Wy, Joliet, IL 60436 The Ridge Motorsports Park – 1060 W Eells Hill Rd, Shelton, WA 98584 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – 1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy, Salinas, CA 93908 Shannonville Motorsports Park – 7047 Old Highway 2, Shannonville, ON K0K 3A0, Canada New Jersey Motorsports Park – 8000 Dividing Creek Rd, Millville, NJ 08332 Is there fuel available on-site? Typically, each track does have on-site fuel options but octane and availability will vary. We recommend you bring additional fuel for your own vehicles. Gas will be provided for all Aprilia demos. Will you have any air or tire changing services? Participants are responsible for their own tires and air What happens if I crash a demo bike? Aprilia assumes liability of the vehicles themselves but if it’s deemed that a participant was using the vehicle in an unsafe or reckless manner, the participant may be held responsible for damages.



Demo Damage Liability Disclaimer:

Reminder:

These events operate like a traditional track day, participants will need to bring their own full gear, including helmet, boots, gloves, etc. All riders should have their own motorcycle. The unique activity brings leading industry partners to the track, allowing customers to experience not only their dream of riding their favorite Aprilia on track, but also the ability to see the latest protection equipment from Dainese and AGV, and performance tires from Pirelli.

Disclaimer & Demo Policy:

For 2023 Aprilia Racers Days Beginner “C” group riders will be limited to 660cc demos only and will not be permitted to ride any 1100cc motorcycles offered. Customers in the Advanced “A” or Intermediate “B” group will be permitted to demo any models offered in the Aprilia demo fleet. The coaching staff and the Aprilia team have the right to refuse a demo to any individual at any rider level to protect the safety of other riders and staff. Any individual displaying negligence will be asked to leave the event with no refund issued and prohibited from attending any other Aprilia operated track days.

Customers who wish to demo an Aprilia will also be required to leave a valid driver’s license with a motorcycle endorsement during their demo session check-in. A valid ID will be taken only at the time of the individual’s scheduled demo ride and returned to the customer after the completion of the 20-minute session. In the event, an accident occurs while on track or in the paddock on one of the Aprilia demo vehicles, a minimum of $500 USD will be charged to the credit card used on file at registration. Demo rides will be held from 10 am through 4 pm. Demo sign-ups will be held directly after the rider’s meeting and on a first come first serve basis. Customers will only be permitted one demo ride for the day.