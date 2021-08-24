First time 120-year-old brand ever entered American Flat Track

JOHNNY LEWIS SCORES ANOTHER TOP-FIVE AT PEORIA TT

74th Peoria TT marks a first for Royal Enfield at the legendary venue.

Milwaukee, WI (Monday, August 23, 2021) – The 74th Peoria TT, round 11 of the 2021 American Flat Track championship, marked a first for Royal Enfield—the first time the 120-year-old brand has ever fielded a factory racing effort at the historic PMC Race Park in Peoria, Illinois. It was another show of consistency and determination from Johnny Lewis and the Moto Anatomy X team aboard the rapidly progressing Royal Enfield Twins FT race bike, as Lewis brought home another top-five finish in the Production Twins class.

Peoria marked the second TT race for the Lewis and the Twins FT, and the two seem to be finding their groove together, both on the dirt and in the air. Lewis ran well all day, placing second in the semi, giving him a front-row start for the main.

Following a few hours of rain delays, the main event got underway, and Lewis ran third in the opening laps of the race, ultimately hanging on to claim fifth on the night. The finish marked Lewis’ fifth top-five finish in the highly competitive Production Twins class, including a win at the Lima Half-Mile.

“This was our first time at the legendary Peoria TT as a team,” commented Breeann Poland, Marketing and Communications Lead – Royal Enfield Americas. “Both Johnny and Crew Chief Dave Lloyd had been there in the past so they were equipped to know what we were up against. Johnny rode solid all day to bring home a fifth. We continue to develop the program and each time out we learn more and see more progress with the program.”

Johnny Lewis and the Moto Anatomy X Royal Enfield team will be back in action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina for the Half Mile on October 8. They will be once again joined by the women of Royal Enfield BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. at the final stop of the 2021 American Flat Track Championship.

