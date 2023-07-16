Thibault Benistant Forced to Miss Czech Grand Prix After Qualifying Race Crash

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant has withdrawn from round 12 of the FIM Motocross World Championship, in Loket, Czech Republic, following a heavy fall during the MX2 Qualifying Race on Saturday 15th July.

Despite setting the pace in the Timed Practice and starting from P.1, Benistant was hit from behind by another rider who did not brake in time, resulting in a heavy crash on the start straight. The 21-year-old Frenchman, who holds the second position in the MX2 Championship Standings, was immediately taken to the on-site medical center and then transported to the nearest hospital in Karlovy Vary for further evaluation. It is noteworthy that Benistant was cleared from any fractures or serious injury and was discharged from the hospital the same night.

Even though Benistant was cleared from any severe injury, Yamaha, in consultation with the FIM doctor, this morning, Sunday 16th July, have made the difficult decision to withdraw him from the Czech Grand Prix. The main priority is ensuring his well-being and allowing him the necessary time to recover fully.

An update on his potential return to action will be shared on Yamaha Racing’s social media platforms when available.