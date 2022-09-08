Four races with 100 points up for grabs MotoAmerica Superbike

Two Rounds Remaining and Full Speed Ahead for Danilo Petrucci and Ducati

Four races with 100 points up for grabs and one point separating Danilo Petrucci and championship leader

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 7, 2022 – With just two rounds remaining, starting this weekend at New Jersey Motorsports Park and followed two weeks later with the finale at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) has everything to play for as he’s a mere one point from the title leader and current champion, Jake Gagne.

Petrucci’s season has been a rollercoaster and the Italian has consistently bounced back to remain in the title hunt, with the chance of a rookie MotoAmerica Superbike title now firmly in his grasp. If he succeeds, it would be a first rider’s AMA Superbike/MotoAmerica Superbike title victory for Italy and the first for Ducati since Australian Troy Corser captured the 1994 title, also as a rookie.

Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9): “I’m thrilled to go racing again,” Petrucci said. “The last round was challenging but we know we need to improve the performance. There is no doubt—we need to win. I have ridden at New Jersey before, so the racetrack is not entirely new to me, so that is a bonus, but we have only one aim for this weekend, which is the top step of the podium.

The Medallia MotoAmerica Superbike action from New Jersey Motorsports Park will kick off with practice at 10:20 am EDT on Friday, September 9. Race one is scheduled for Saturday, September 10 at 3:10 pm and race two kicks off on Sunday, September 11 at 2:10 pm.