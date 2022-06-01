Fresh and fabulous MotoGP teams arrive at Gran Premi de Catalunya

Less than seven days after the Italian GP and the fantastic victory of Pecco Bagnaia in front of his home crowd, the Ducati Lenovo Team returns to the track this weekend to tackle the ninth round of the 2022 MotoGP season, the Gran Premi de Catalunya.

As always, the Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya, which is located not far from the Catalan capital, will host the event. The track, which has been present on the calendar since 1992, has seen Ducati triumph on four occasions, while the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has had ten podiums at Montmelò so far. Ducati’s first MotoGP success came here with Loris Capirossi in 2003, the debut year of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in the premier class.

Fresh from a fabulous weekend at Mugello, which saw him take his second win of the season, Bagnaia arrives at Montmelò confident that he can also do well at the Catalan track. With Sunday’s victory, the Italian rider has reduced his distance over Championship leader Quartararo to 41 points and now occupies the fourth position in the overall standings.

On the other hand, Jack Miller is aiming to redeem himself in Catalunya after a difficult Italian GP which saw him finish only 15th. The Australian rider, currently eighth in the Championship, finished third in the race last year. Miller, who resides in the Principality of Andorra and knows the Montmeló circuit well, as he often trains there with his Panigale V4S, can count on his experience at the Catalan track to try and secure a good result in the race on Sunday.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th (81 points)

“I am happy to be back on my Desmosedici GP after last week’s stunning victory at Mugello. In 2021 we struggled a little bit at Montmelò, but this year we’re getting there on the strength of a period in which my feeling with the bike is excellent. So I hope that these good feelings will allow me to do well at Catalunya as well. Compared to Mugello, the forecast seems to give good weather for the whole weekend, but in any case, we are ready for the race in any condition”.

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 8th (63 points)

“I’m happy to be back on track this weekend to put last Sunday’s result at Mugello behind me. The Catalan GP will be like a home race for me as I live in Andorra, and I often come to Montmelò to train with my Panigale V4S. I know the track very well, and I like it. Also, I finished on the podium last year, so I hope I can do the same again this year.”

The Ducati Lenovo Team will take to the track for the first free practice session of the Catalan GP on Friday 3rd June at 9:55am, while the race (24 laps) is scheduled for Sunday 5th June at 2pm local time. On Monday 6th June, the Italian team will remain at Montmeló for a day of official MotoGP testing.

Circuit Information

Country: Spain

Name: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Best lap: Zarco (Ducati), 1:39.939 (167,7 km/h) – 2021

Circuit record: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:38.853 (169,5 km/h) – 2021

Top speed: Miller (Ducati), 355,2 km/h – 2021

Track length: 4,6 km

Race distance: 24 laps (111,1 km)

Corners: 14 (6 left, 8 right)

2021 Results

Podium: 1° Oliveira (KTM), 2° Zarco (Ducati), 3° Miller (Ducati)

Pole Position: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:38.853 (169,5 km/h)

Fastest lap: Zarco (Ducati), 1:39.939 (167,7 km/h) – 2021

Rider Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 160 (55 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 16 (6 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First GP win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Olanda 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 15 (8 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Francia 2018 (Moto2), Gran Bretagna 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)

Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs Started: 180 (125 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germania 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First GP win: Olanda 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), America 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –

Championship Information

Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4º (81 points)

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 8º (63 points)

Manufacturers’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (181 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 2º (144 points)