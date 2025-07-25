Gardner Fifth Quickest on Opening Day at Balaton Park

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team kicked off Round 8 of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship at the brand-new Balaton Park circuit in Hungary with Remy Gardner finishing the opening day in fifth place on the timesheets.

Free Practice 1 began at 10:20 local time, with both riders focused on quickly learning the unfamiliar layout having not ridden the track before. In the 45-minute session, Gardner and Aegerter steadily improved their feeling with each lap, ending the session in 11th and 15th respectively.

In the afternoon’s Free Practice 2, the GYTR GRT Yamaha duo continued their work—this time concentrating more on race pace rather than chasing a single fast lap. Despite that, both riders managed to significantly improve their performance. Gardner ended the day fifth fastest with a time of 1’40.484, while Aegerter clocked a 1’40.746 to finish 13th, still close to the front.

Remy Gardner – P5 (1’40.484)

”Overall, the final position is encouraging, but we still need to keep working on our race pace to be competitive in Race 1. I’m confident we can achieve that, and it’ll also be important to put in a strong flying lap tomorrow in the Tissot Superpole. Saturday will be key, but I think we’re on the right path. I quite like the layout of the new track, so let’s stay focused and build a strong weekend.”

Dominique Aegerter – P13 (1’40.746)

“P13 is not ideal, but we’re actually not far off the top five, which gives us motivation. It was crucial to learn the layout quickly both this morning and afternoon so we could start working on the bike setup. We made good progress from FP1 to FP2, and now we need to keep improving tomorrow and on race day. I’m confident we can move forward and fight closer to the front—hopefully the weather will stay consistent.”

