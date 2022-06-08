GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team back at Misano

Misano Awaits GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Duo

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team is more than ready for the fourth round of the season at the Misano World Circuit ‘Marco Simoncelli’, with Garrett Gerloff and Kohta Nozane back in action after a three weeks’ break.

Previously in Estoril, Nozane scored his first points of the season and enjoyed a solid race weekend. The Japanese ace made it into the top 15 in both feature-length races, showing good speed and is eager to make further improvements on Italian soil.

On the other side of the box, Gerloff was unfortunately forced to miss out all three races due to an injury last time out. Following a crash in the FP3, the American suffered a deep wound on his left knee, which denied him the chance to race after a promising showing during Friday’s Free Practice sessions.

The 26-year old focused on his recovery during the break and is set to be ready to race in Misano, where he showed strong pace at the pre-season test.

Race 1 will get underway at 14:00 local time (GMT+2) on Saturday, while Race 2 has moved to 15:15 the following day. Between them, Sunday’s Superpole Race will start as usual at 11:00.

Garrett Gerloff:

“My knee feels fine and I’m good to go! I’m looking forward to Misano and I cannot wait to be back out on the race track. In the pre-season test here, we enjoyed some positive running, proving to be very fast, so we’re eager to put in a good performance this weekend.”

Kohta Nozane:

“I’m really looking forward to Misano! The winter test was a good one and things seem to be picking up after a strong Estoril round. It will not be easy to manage this weekend as I’m expecting high temperatures, but I’m confident we can be fast there.”