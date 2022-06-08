New “Joyride” promotion campaign from MV AGUSTA

JOYRIDE YOUR NEXT MV AGUSTA ROSSO

With the new “Joyride” promotion campaign, when purchasing a new MV Agusta model from the Rosso range, customers will receive a complimentary €500 voucher for special parts, accessories and apparel.

Varese, June 7 2022 – MV Agusta is announcing a further special summer promotion to attract new clients and consolidate its loyal customer base across Europe. The focus of the “Joyride” promotion, running until July 31st, 2022, are the Rosso range models of the brand, that is the Brutale Rosso, the Dragster Rosso, the F3 Rosso and the Turismo Veloce Rosso.

The initiative is taking place in Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany and Benelux at participating MV Agusta dealers. The vouchers will allow new owners to complement their brand new bike with their choice of accessories and exclusive apparel from the official MV Agusta catalogue.

Raffaele Giusta, Global Sales Director, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. commented: “This campaign is the latest addition to a series of broader promotion initiatives we have deployed across Europe to support the growth strategy of MV Agusta. All our latest models have been incredibly successful, and with this new “Joyride” operation we are aiming at further consolidating the positioning of our Rosso range as the privileged entry point for our next generation bikers to the world of MV Agusta, raising brand awareness across European markets and supporting the sales of special parts, accessories and MV Agusta branded apparel.”