Happy Easter with Triumph Tiger 1200: Q&A with Head of Engineering

The new Tiger 1200 is here and it's one of the most tech-packed adventure bikes on the market – but how did it get to that point? FTR caught up with Head of Engineering Stuart Wood at EICMA to talk about Triumph's development process.

What makes the Tiger 1200 so successful?

When we launched the Tiger it had a huge amount of technology: semi-active suspension, corner-optimised traction control and ABS. It also had on- and off-road modes. The 1200 has long been a technically advanced motorcycle.

What are the key areas of improvement for this latest model?

We’ve added so much more. Now the bike has TFT instruments, illuminate switch cubes, LED headlights with active cornering and shift assist, all while reducing the mass of the bike significantly.

How did you approach developing this new model?

When thinking about a new iteration of the 1200 it’s very much an internal process. We’re not often looking at competitors, as we want to surpass what they’re doing. We look at the capabilities of the bike and work with our suppliers who offer the latest technologies they are working on. The Tiger 1200 is designed and developed for all road conditions, whether surfaced or not. The Tiger 1200 has undergone rigorous on and off road testing to prove its all-road competence and durability. Mileage testing is complemented by accelerated whole-bike durability testing and high speed engine rig testing.

What’s next in the process?

We then test the new technology with our customers, doing regular focus groups. The riders are the most important element. We have to make sure all the technology we introduce is practical and improves the Tiger experience. Everything is thoroughly reviewed, tested and retested.

What do you feel this new 1200 has achieved over its predecessor?

Bringing the weight down was another big aim for this version of the 1200 and it has made the bike more capable than ever before. With complex technology, the development time is a long one, but what we feel we’ve achieved is to deliver the best in class at this time.

The new 1200 range represents the pinnacle in Tiger technology with new features including adaptive cornering lighting, full-colour TFT instruments, up to six riding modes, all-LED lighting, back-lit switchgear, keyless ignition and Triumph Shift Assist. All this comes on top of extensive core technology including; Triumph Semi-Active Suspension (TSAS), corner-optimised ABS and traction control, hill hold, and electronically adjustable windscreen.

OFF ROAD ADVENTURE RANGE

For riders who want the best, the highest level of technology, more responsive Triple engine and enhanced ergonomics, the 1200 XC range delivers ultimate off-road capability and all-road comfort. With two models to choose from, the adventure-ready XCX and top specification XCA together represent a new range which is as epic off road, as it’s always been on.

TIGER XC – BUILT FOR THE ULTIMATE ADVENTURE

Make no mistake, this Tiger has evolved. The new 1200 XC line-up are the most advanced ever, purpose-built for the toughest off-road challenges and road adventures. Every single innovation, engine enhancement, premium specification and ergonomic refinement is about delivering an epic ride.

The Triple engine has been significantly updated for more immediate torque lower down with peak power of 141PS and lighter exhaust for an even more thrilling Triple soundtrack.

Significantly lighter by up to 10kg, both new XC’s boast over 100 improvements for better handling. With Triumph Shift-Assist, new ‘Off-Road Pro’ rider mode and enhanced ergonomics, the new XC is now even more capable off-road, and on. Featuring the highest level of state-of-the-art technology ever, with adaptive cornering lighting, full-colour TFT instruments, up to six riding modes, all LED-lighting, illuminated switchgear, keyless ignition and more Tiger style, the Tiger 1200 XC is literally born for adventure.

ROAD ADVENTURE RANGE

The new 1200 XR range is the most comprehensive road-focused Tiger ever. With enhanced ergonomics, the highest level of technology, a major engine update, and more all-day comfort and premium style, they are ready to take you everywhere; from your daily ride to transcontinental tour. With four models, each with their own dedicated set-up, the new XR range is quite simply epic.

TIGER XR – BUILT TO TAKE YOU EVERYWHERE. FIRST CLASS.

With an unparalleled 80-year bloodline, this is without doubt the most advanced Tiger XR range ever created. With an even more advanced road-focused adventure set-up, from four new models, each packed with its own dedicated level of technology, a major engine upgrade and a new level of capability for maximum all-road, all-day comfort.

Lighter, by up to 11kg, with over 100 improvements including, new Triumph Shift-Assist, enhanced ergonomics, a lighter freer-flowing exhaust and Triple engine significantly updated for more immediate torque lower down and peak power of 141PS, the XR delivers a wonderful new soundtrack to match its epic adventure capability.

Featuring the highest level of state-of-the-art technology, with adaptive cornering lighting, full-colour TFT instruments, up to five riding modes, all LED-lighting, illuminated switchgear, keyless ignition, more Tiger style and the most comprehensive line-up ever, the Tiger 1200 XR family is better in every way.

OFF ROAD ADVENTURE RANGE

For riders who want the best, the highest level of technology, more responsive Triple engine and enhanced ergonomics, the 1200 XC range delivers ultimate off-road capability and all-road comfort. With two models to choose from, the adventure-ready XCX and top specification XCA together represent a new range which is as epic off road, as it’s always been on.

TIGER 1200 XCX

Fully-equipped for maximum off-road and road-based adventure, the XCX is 5kg lighter than its predecessor, and comes with five riding modes (including the all-new ‘Off-Road Pro’), new full-colour 5″ adjustable TFT instruments, backlit switchcubes, keyless ignition, LED lighting, new blacked out wheels, and a host of core features including Triumph Semi-Active Suspension, optimised cornering ABS and optimised cornering traction control.

TIGER 1200 XCA

The pinnacle of the range with the highest level of technology ever, a full 10kg lighter, enhanced ergonomics, and a major engine update, it’s built for truly epic adventures. Featuring unique top model specification, including adaptive cornering lighting, Triumph Shift Assist, Arrow silencer, six riding modes and touring screen, plus a considerable and impressive list of additional technology. This is the ultimate Tiger.

ROAD ADVENTURE RANGE

The new 1200 XR range is the most comprehensive road-focused Tiger ever. With enhanced ergonomics, the highest level of technology, a major engine update, and more all-day comfort and premium style, they are ready to take you everywhere; from your daily ride to transcontinental tour. With four models, each with their own dedicated set-up, the new XR range is quite simply epic.

TIGER 1200 XR

With trademark agile handling, commanding riding position, and thrilling updated Triple engine this is a superb entry point into the Tiger 1200 XR range. Add to that three riding modes, electronically adjustable screen, cruise control, switchable ABS and traction control, new wheels, new silencer, improved ergonomics, enhanced style and 2kg weight saving, and you’ve got a Tiger with real bite.

TIGER 1200 XRX

The intuitive new XRX model delivers an even higher specification with adjustable full-colour 5″ TFT display, three riding modes, backlit switchcubes, LED lighting and keyless ignition. There’s also a 2kg weight saving and high spec core features including; Triumph Semi-Active Suspension, optimised cornering ABS, optimised cornering traction control and heated grips, and you’ve got a Tiger built to take you everywhere.

TIGER 1200 XRX (LOW RIDE HEIGHT)

With accessibility front of mind, the Tiger 1200 XRX also comes as a Low Ride Height option. This model features a tailor-made suspension and seat set-up, plus all the XRX’s advanced specification. With a low 835mm seat height (compared with 855mm on the standard XRX), it can be lowered again by a further 20mm to 815mm by using the adjustable seat mechanism.

TIGER 1200 XRT

Push your adventure to the absolute limit with the top-spec XRT. 11kg lighter and loaded with unique top spec features including adaptive cornering lighting, Triumph Shift Assist, Arrow silencer, five riding modes, all-LED lighting, hill hold and touring screen, plus an astonishing list of new and core technology, this fully-loaded XRT is built to take you everywhere. First class.

TIGER 1200 TECHNOLOGY

This is the highest level of state-of-the-art technology ever on a Tiger, and each element has been selected and integrated with the sole purpose of delivering the perfect ride. In fact the new 1200 XC and XR line-up are without doubt the most technologically advanced motorcycles Triumph have ever made.

These exciting improvements, all developed for maximum comfort and control, include; adaptive cornering lighting, full-colour adjustable TFT instruments, up to six riding modes, new ergonomic switchcubes with elegant backlit buttons and 5-way joystick, signature all-LED lighting, Triumph Shift Assist, keyless ignition and updated cruise control.

On top of this comes a host of core technologies that are at the heart of the Tiger 1200s’ epic riding experience, including; Triumph Semi-Active Suspension (TSAS), integrated braking system, optimised cornering ABS, optimised cornering traction control, hill hold, electrically adjustable screen, heated grips, heated rider and pillion seats, powered sockets (12v and USB) and an immobiliser.

NEXT GENERATION 141PS TRIPLE ENGINE

The most powerful shaft-driven engine in class undergoes a significant update for more immediate power lower down; plus, top spec models gain an Arrow silencer.

ADJUSTABLE FULL-COLOUR TFT INSTRUMENTS & ILLUMINATED SWITCHGEAR

Dynamic new full-colour 5’’ TFT instruments, new ergonomically designed switchcubes and premium backlit buttons give the rider full control.

ADAPTIVE CORNERING LIGHTING

New intuitive cornering lighting technology automatically and progressively reacts to the bikes’ cornering movement, to provide advanced night time visibility.

UP TO SIX RIDING MODES WITH NEW ‘OFF-ROAD PRO’

Select from six modes to suit every condition, including: ‘Road’, ‘Rain’, ‘Off-Road’, ‘Sport’, ‘Rider-programmable’ and new ‘Off-Road Pro’, for maximum fun.

TRIUMPH SHIFT ASSIST

All-new Triumph designed system that enables smooth up/down gear changes without the use of the clutch, reducing rider fatigue.

SIGNATURE ALL-LED LIGHTING

Including LED headlight, tail-light, auxiliary lights, indicators and signature Daytime Running Light (DRL), all designed for maximum visibility and style.

ENHANCED RIDING ERGONOMICS

Incorporating a new seat compound and revised handlebar geometry for a commanding riding position and enhanced comfort, benefiting a wider range of riders.

EVEN MORE TIGER STYLE

New premium bodywork, road and off-road wheels, and the highest level of finish with premium graphics and finishes enhance that Tiger style.

EXCEPTIONAL CONTROL

Key to our integrated technology system, Triumph Semi-Active Suspension (TSAS), optimised cornering ABS, and optimised cornering traction control all work together to deliver maximum rider confidence.

HILL HOLD

Hill hold prevents the motorcycle from rolling back/forward when setting off on a steep incline/decline; particularly beneficial when fully-loaded.

PREMIUM SPECIFICATION EQUIPMENT

There’s an incredible level of standard equipment, including; Brembo front brakes, WP suspension, electronically adjustable screen, integrated braking system, and torque-assist clutch.

UP TO 11KG LIGHTER

Significant weight savings across the entire 1200 range (of up to 11kg) deliver enhanced agility and low-speed manoeuvrability.

NEXT GENERATION 141PS TRIPLE ENGINE

The most powerful shaft-driven engine in class undergoes a significant update for more immediate power lower down; plus, top spec models gain an Arrow silencer.

ADJUSTABLE FULL-COLOUR TFT INSTRUMENTS & ILLUMINATED SWITCHGEAR

Dynamic new full-colour 5’’ TFT instruments, new ergonomically designed switchcubes and premium backlit buttons give the rider full control.

ACCESSORIES

With more than 50 Triumph genuine accessories you can add even more comfort, capability and style. Using our online configurator you can build your perfect adventure with even more premium features such as; an aluminium belly pan, heated grips, heated low rider and pillion seats, high touring screen, Arrow silencer and engine protection bars. A wide range of Triumph standard luggage is also available including; aluminium top box and panniers, waterproof inner bags, tank bag and a many soft luggage options. All of our accessories are tested to the same exacting standards of our motorcycles and come with a 2-year warranty.

EXPEDITION PACK

To instantly add a serious level of touring capability and style we’ve created an ‘Expedition Pack’ with all you need to start your adventure on your new Tiger 1200.

The Expedition Pack includes black aluminium ‘weight-optimised’ panniers with mounting rail kit, black top box, moulded backrest pad, protective rubber tank pad and frame protectors.