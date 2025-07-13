Hard-Fought Second Overall for Mano Faure at Penultimate Round of EMX125

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team’s Mano Faure has kept his title-winning aspirations alive with a strong second overall at EMX125 round 11 in Finland. Competing at the sandy circuit of the KymiRing, Faure finished as runner-up in both races and heads to the final round in Belgium just six points off the series lead. Jarne Bervoets delivered an impressive ride to place fourth, with Dani Heitink 12th. VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team’s Janis Reisulis finished fourth overall in EMX250 to maintain his championship lead, with Ivano van Erp close behind in sixth.

Faure adapted quickly to the new, purpose-built sand circuit and qualified as the fifth-fastest rider. When the start gate dropped for Race One, the Frenchman emerged from the first turn well inside the top 10 and quickly began to work his way forward. By lap four he was up to second, but with the race leader out of reach, he maintained his strong pace to finish as runner-up.

Heavy rain overnight made track conditions challenging for Race Two. Once again, Faure started well and reached third, before a crash dropped him to sixth. By mid-race he was back up to third and in the final corner of the race, he passed his teammate Bervoets to snatch second place and secure second overall. Having arrived in Finland with the series leader’s red plates, Faure now trails Nicolo Alvisi by just six points heading into the final round.

Bervoets was another rider on form at the penultimate round of the 2025 EMX125 campaign. Sixth in Race One was a strong start to the weekend, and in Race Two, the Belgian started up front and led proceedings for a couple of laps. The 16-year-old then held second until the final turn when he was passed by Faure. Overall, Bervoets just missed the podium in fourth for his second-best finish of the season, and moves up to 11th in the championship standings.

Heitink started his weekend in Finland with a fine fifth in Race One, however in Race Two he had a huge crash on lap one. Fortunate to escape serious injury, the Dutchman battled all race but ultimately missed out on scoring points in 22nd. Heitink placed 12th overall and now lies sixth in the series standings.

In EMX250, Reisulis arrived in Finland with a healthy 38-point lead at the top of the championship. In the opening race of the weekend, the Latvian started second, then took over the lead at the beginning of lap two. Disaster struck a few laps later when he crashed by himself, and shortly after rejoining the race, he came together with a rival and fell again. After remounting in 18th, Reisulis kept his cool as he climbed his way up the leaderboard to eighth at the finish.

The second race was a little less eventful for the series leader. After taking over the lead aboard his GYTR-kitted YZ250F on lap one, he led the way until mid-race when he slipped to second. He was able to keep the new leader in sight as the laps wound down, which ensured Reisulis broke away from the chasing pack, and he finished the race as runner-up. In placing fourth overall on the day, Reisulis maintains his place at the top of the series standings with a 28-point margin over second.

Reisulis’ teammate van Erp enjoyed a strong day in the Finnish sand. Consistent race results of fifth and sixth secured sixth overall on the day, with the Dutchman moving from 14th to 10th in the championship.

The MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team will now prepare for the final round at the MXGP of Belgium over the weekend of August 2-3, while the VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team will return to action at the MXGP of Sweden on August 16-17.