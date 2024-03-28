Hare & Hound Murphy is most scenic rounds on the calendar

“Round 2 started out great! I got my bike all dialed in on Saturday. Feeling confident for Sunday knowing my stuff was working awesome, I showed up Sunday ready for war! We had fresh rain so I knew the race was going to be a good battle all the way to the finish! I started out in second place and quickly made the pass for first. Led for about 10 miles then lost the lead to Husqvarna’s Austin Walton who was shredding! We battled for the next 10 miles where I was able to make the pass back. Hit the alternate fuel stop where my mechanic Brian hit me with a quick splash of fuel and was able to maintain the lead. Lost the lead about 5 miles later to Austin again. But was able to pass back into the lead right before the main pits at the end of loop 1. Went out on loop 2 and Austin passed me back. We battled for the next 10 miles and was able to pass him again. Led for the next 10 or so miles and he passed me again. Knowing I had about 20 miles left I needed to get the lead back and keep it. I made a really good pass about 15 miles from the finish and knew I had to turn it up to 110% all the way to the finish and it was a dead sprint all the way to the end where I was able to snag the “W”. We all finished within seconds. It was an epic day of racing and was finally able to get that monkey off my back and get up to where I need to be! Huge shoutout to my team for all the hard work!”