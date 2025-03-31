Herlings set for first 2025 MXGP appearance with round four in Sardinia on the agenda

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing is anticipating a two-rider premier class line-up for the Grand Prix of Sardinia at the Riola Sardo circuit this week with MXGP icon Jeffrey Herlings edging closer to race fitness.
The most successful Grand Prix winner of all-time has been recovering from a right knee reconstruction performed in October 2024 and climbed back on his works KTM 450 SX-F three weeks ago. Herlings has been logging laps and motos as well as making modifications to his 2025 set-up to turn his attention to the international stage.
The 30-year-old five-times world champion has missed Grands Prix in Argentina, Spain and France but will now rejoin the series for his fifteenth world championship year and eighth in the premier class. He’ll link-up with teammate Lucas Coenen in the MXGP gate at the deep and rough sandy track where he has scored two wins and one podium finish in the last four seasons.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 20, 2021) – The 2021 Progressive American Flat Track season will resume this weekend in something of an unofficial homecoming round for the paddock with the Port Royal Half-Mile presented by Appalachian […]
Munich. Last weekend delivered more wins and podiums for BMW racers. In the French Superbike Championship (FSBK), defending champion Kenny Foray (FRA) won both races in Magny-Cours (FRA). Michal Filla (CZE) also triumphed in both […]