Impressive new rider signs with Beta Racing XC3

Beta Racing is excited to announce the signing of Jay Lipscomb. Jay resides in Parkersburg, WV. He will compete in the XC3 class at the GNCC aboard a Beta Factory 125 RR. Jay really started to find his groove towards the end of his 2021 GNCC campaign. He reached the podium 3 out of the last 4 races in the XC3 class. He’ll look to build on that momentum going into the 2022 season.
Jay Lipscomb
Beta Factory Rider
“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to ride for the Beta Factory team in 2022. The team has been super helpful and I’m looking forward to racing with them next year.”
Carlen Gardner
Race Team Manager
“Jay has had some very impressive rides towards the end of the season which really caught my eye. He did not have much support, but that never slowed him down from proving himself. I’m very excited for him to join our strong line up for the 2022 racing season, and looking forward to the future with him and all Factory Beta USA racers.”
