Inaugural Yamaha R7 SuperFinale Joins WorldSBK Barcelona

For the highly anticipated first-ever edition of the Yamaha R7 SuperFinale, 27 riders are set to battle it out on equal R7 machinery in support of the FIM Superbike World Championship round this weekend at the iconic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

This weekend, the top riders from the national R7 Cups and Challenges across France, Germany, Italy and Spain will compete together in the first international event for Yamaha’s newest Supersport model.

Those fighting for overall honours include Argentina’s Matías Pérez, who raced in the Spanish R7 Cup this year, and Brazil’s Edson Barreto and Fabio Linares Delefrate. Eight French riders also make up the grid, as well as four from Germany, seven from Italy and five from Spain.

On Thursday, the riders will set-up and get ready for the weekend at the dedicated R7 SuperFinale Village, inside the WorldSBK paddock. After receiving their race equipment, the riders will join bLU cRU Rider Coach Lorenzo Alfonsi for a guided tour of the Spanish circuit at the same time as the WorldSBK riders.

They will have their first chance to get up to speed on their Yamaha R7 bikes during Friday’s 30-minute Free Practice session, before battling it out for grid positions in the 30-minute qualifier that afternoon. That will set the grid for both of Saturday’s races, offering 25 points in each with the overall winner earning a brand new Yamaha R7.

Riders will also have the chance to meet Yamaha’s WorldSBK riders, including Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Andrea Locatelli, Garrett Gerloff and Kohta Nozane, as well as visit the Pata Yamaha and GYTR GRT Yamaha pit boxes.

All races will be broadcast live on the big screens around the WorldSBK paddock, with video highlights available on the Yamaha Racing YouTube channel on Wednesday. Coverage will also be included on the Yamaha Racing social media channels and website.

Paolo Pavesio

Yamaha Motor Europe Marketing and Motorsport Director

“It is really exciting to offer these riders an opportunity to race inside the WorldSBK paddock in the first global motorsports event for the Yamaha R7. It’s only the first year, but we have seen a huge amount of interest across all the national R7 Cups already, and the 27 SuperFinale participants further confirms the popularity of this new series. I think all of the riders will really enjoy the event, it’s a good opportunity for them, and also for Yamaha to showcase what a great Supersport bike the R7 is.”

Race nr. Rider Nation Team

1 81 Matías Pérez Argentina Motor Center BCN

2 7 Edson Barreto Brazil AD78 Team Brasil

3 38 Fabio Linares Delefrate Brazil AD78 Team Brasil

4 9 Marcus Delestre France AD2 France Racing

5 42 Anatole Beaupere France Racing Team 49

6 34 Lucas Clement France Motosport 70

7 64 Matthias Chabany France B2R Bonneton 2 Roues

8 40 Kévin Sibillle France SMP Racing

9 37 Romain Magnin France Trail 70

10 70 Romain Maitre France Motosport 70

11 88 Clement Giabbani France PMS17 – Goodshoot

12 20 Rolf Kaben Germany Yamaha Germany

13 94 Pascal Lenz Germany Yamaha Germany

14 77 Nico Tücks Germany Yamaha Germany

15 4 Jens Voggeneder Germany Yamaha Germany

16 8 Michael Girotti Italy Team Rosso e Nero

17 27 Filippo Rovelli Italy Geko Bike

18 75 Fabio Starnone Italy Moto Shop

19 41 Nicola Campedelli Italy Team Rosso e Nero

20 55 Lorenzo Gasperini Italy Top Moto

21 21 Daniele Calzoni Italy S97 Racing

22 5 Letizia Marchetti Italy S97 Racing

23 43 Eric Molina Spain V. Ferrer

24 30 Óscar San Emeterio Spain Motos Lolo

25 10 Xavier Molines Spain Motos Ausió

26 99 José María Martín Spain YVS Sabadell

27 73 Xenia Rodriguez Spain Motos Ausió

2022 Entry list Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale – Catalunya 23-24 Sep. 2022