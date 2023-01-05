Incredible 66% increase in Q4 2022 BMW Motorcycle Sales

BMW Motorrad.

BMW Motorrad reported 344 deliveries in the final quarter of 2022, representing an increase of +66.1% versus Q4 2021. With the support of the valued retailer network, BMW Motorrad Canada retailed 2,605 units across the country, representing an increase of +16% more sales compared to the previous year. This all-time record result was generated not only from well know model lines such as the BMW GS Adventure model range, but also brand-new products such as the BMW R18 and BMW R18 Bagger.

The new BMW R 18 B. (07/2021)

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 YoY % Full year 2022 Full year 2021 YoY % BMW Motorcycles 344 207 +66.1% 2,605 2,247 +16%

Table 2: Motorcycle Sales BMW Group Canada, December 2022

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada (BMW and MINI brands combined) reported sales of 8,125 vehicles for the final quarter of 2022. A total of 31,624 units were delivered to Canadian customers in 2022.

“2022 was a transformational year for the BMW Group in Canada. Together, with our valued retail partners, we significantly increased our sales of electric vehicles in the Canadian market. Over the course of 2022, one in every six vehicles purchased was electrified,” commented David George, President & CEO of BMW Group Canada.

“The launch of the fully electric BMW i4, BMW iX, and the new, all-electric luxury flagship BMW i7 were exceptionally well-received by Canadian customers with sales exceeding our most ambitious estimates. The combination of driving performance, modern aesthetics, and refined luxury are exactly what consumers interested in electrified vehicles have been waiting for.”

The new BMW 760i xDrive Aventurin Red Metallic Two-Tone On Location Palm Springs (10/2022).

Our strong BEV and PHEV market share position in 2022 is encouraging as our electrified portfolio continues to expand in 2023 with emotionally charged vehicles such as the first-ever, exclusively built BMW M vehicle, the impressive and electrified BMW XM. The vehicle’s commanding road presence will be supported by a PHEV powertrain boasting 644 horsepower.

The first-ever BMW XM.

At the same time, we will continue to deliver emotionally charged products such as the driving enthusiasts’ BMW M2, which will continue to be available with a manual transmission. On the two-wheeled side of the business, the soon to be classic BMW R nineT 100-year edition will be seen on Canadian roads.

The all-new BMW M2 – Country road (10/2022).

BMW R nineT 100 Years. (12/2022)

Our diversified product portfolio of dynamic electrified vehicles, performance cars, and sport utility vehicles, combined with our retail partners continuing to deliver outstanding customer care, will allow us to provide the next level of premium service in 2023,” concluded George.

BMW.

The BMW brand reported 6,977 new vehicle sales in the fourth quarter of 2022. A total of 27,866 units were delivered to customers throughout 2022.

Despite pressure on inventories, the depth of the product portfolio is resonating well with Canadians and translating into positive sales results across the entire product range. The all-new BMW X1 saw a +59% increase in sales in the final quarter of the year. Even established models within the sports activity product range continued to see growth in 2022 with the BMW X5 and BMW X7 increasing sales by +7% and +2% respectively.

The all-new BMW X1 xDrive23i, Utah Orange metallic, 20” BMW Individual Styling 869i (05/22).

Canadians continue their strong connection to the performance side of the brand with one in every 5 models sold wearing an M badge, representing an increase of +4% compared with the previous year. This makes Canada the top market globally as a per cent share of M cars sold.

The largest growth segment for the BMW brand in 2022 was the electrified product line led by the BMW i4, BMW iX, and luxury flagship BMW i7. Electrified sales increased ten-fold in 2022 resulting in over 17% of total sales for the brand.

MINI.

The MINI brand retailed 1,148 new vehicles in the final quarter of the year, an increase of +18.8% versus the previous year. In 2022, MINI delivered a total of 3,758 new cars to customers across the country. The network of MINI retailers did an excellent job promoting and educating Canadian consumers on electrification. In 2022, one out of every four MINI vehicles sold was electrified. In 2023, MINI will offer the MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition in Nanuq white. In the Resolute Edition, the exclusively designed hood stripes with their color gradient from a light to a dark gold tone as well as the eponymous edition lettering “RESOLUTE” emphasize the sporty yet elegant character of the special model.

MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition (11/2022).

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 YoY % YTD Q4 2022 YTD Q4 2021 YoY % BMW Brand 6,977 7,227 -3.5% 27,866 30,651 -9.1% BMW Passenger Cars 2,442 1,839 32.8% 8,469 10,229 -17.2% BMW Light Trucks 4,535 5,388 -15.8% 19,397 20,422 -5.0% MINI Brand 1,148 966 18.8% 3,758 4,244 -11.5% TOTAL Group 8,125 8,193 -0.8% 31,624 34,895 -9.4%

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW Group Canada, 2022

BMW Motorrad.

BMW Motorrad reported 344 deliveries in the final quarter of 2022, representing an increase of +66.1% versus Q4 2021. With the support of the valued retailer network, BMW Motorrad Canada retailed 2,605 units across the country, representing an increase of +16% more sales compared to the previous year. This all-time record result was generated not only from well know model lines such as the BMW GS Adventure model range, but also brand-new products such as the BMW R18 and BMW R18 Bagger.

The new BMW R 18 B. (07/2021)

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 YoY % Full year 2022 Full year 2021 YoY % BMW Motorcycles 344 207 +66.1% 2,605 2,247 +16%

Table 2: Motorcycle Sales BMW Group Canada, December 2022

-30-

BMW Group in Canada

BMW Group Canada, based in Richmond Hill, Ontario, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BMW AG and is responsible for the distribution of BMW luxury performance automobiles, Sports Activity Vehicles, Motorcycles, and MINI. BMW Group Financial Services Canada is a division of BMW Group Canada and offers retail financing and leasing programs and protection products on new and pre-owned BMW and MINI automobiles, as well as retail financing for new and pre-owned BMW Motorcycles. A total network of 51 BMW automobile retail centres, 21 BMW motorcycle retailers, and 31 MINI retailers represents the BMW Group across the country.