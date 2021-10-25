Incredible consistency throughout 2nd half of 2021 MX2 World Championship

Continuing to display incredible consistency throughout the second half of the 2021 MX2 World Championship, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton has placed fourth overall at the MXGP of Trentino. Completing round 14 just two points adrift of the overall podium, the Italian event marked the Australian’s fourth consecutive top five overall result. Ensuring further success for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, Jed’s rookie MX2 teammate Kay de Wolf also impressed with the Dutchman claiming an excellent sixth-place overall result. The team’s sole MXGP class racer, Thomas Kjer Olsen, produced a strong seventh place finish in moto one before a first turn crash in race two limited him to a 16th-place finish and 11th overall.

Following on from his overall podium result last weekend, Jed Beaton’s strong run of results continued in Italy as he came agonisingly close to securing another top-three overall finish. A great start in moto one saw the FC 250 racer up front in eighth and focused on moving up the leaderboard during the opening laps. Frustratingly, a small crash on lap three proved costly with Beaton relegated down to 12th place. Putting in a spirited charge to the finish, he claimed a hard-earned seventh.

With a much-improved start in race two, Jed was quickly into third and set about chasing after the leaders. Running with the top-two well into the second half of the moto, a couple of small mistakes on the slick riding surface saw him lose sight of the leaders, opting for a safe, yet well-deserved, third-place finish. Ending another GP with a solid points haul, Beaton now moves to within 14 points of the top four in the MX2 World Championship.

Arriving at the MXGP of Trentino with a broken nose after his big crash in Spain just one week ago, Kay de Wolf impressed with his 5-6 result, which rewarded the youngster with sixth overall. Despite being unable to train during the week in the lead up to the GP, de Wolf capitalised on his great starts and enjoyed two solid races, which allowed him to put a firmer hold on his eighth-place ranking in the series standings.

With improving race results week-by-week, MXGP class rookie Thomas Kjer Olsen arguably put together his best race of the season in moto one with the Dane claiming a strong seventh-place finish. Moving forwards from his great start, Kjer Olsen maintained fifth position until the penultimate lap when a small mistake frustratingly allowed two of his rivals to move ahead of him. Not disheartened and rightly content with his result, Thomas was eager to line up for moto two.

A sizable first turn crash in moto two saw Kjer Olsen on the ground and fortunate to escape injury. Knowing the importance of every point in his quest for a top-10 finish in the final MXGP World Championship standings, the FC 450 mounted rider charged through the field to an eventual 16th-place finish, for 11th overall.

Arminas Jasikonis was unfortunately absent from the MXGP of Trentino with the Lithuanian also set to sit out the next two rounds in Pietramurata before returning for the final two rounds of the series in Mantova.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing return to racing on October 27 for the second of three rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship to be held at the Pietramurata race track in northern Italy.

Jed Beaton: “Overall, it’s been a good day and it ended with a strong result, but it definitely should have been better. If it wasn’t for a small crash in race one, I’m pretty sure I would have gotten on the overall podium, but I made a small mistake and it cost me big time. In race two I got another great start and I was putting together a strong race for the first half. I then made a few mistakes and lost the tow from the leaders, so I settled down, rode better lines, and secured third for fourth overall. I’m looking forward to Wednesday and my aim is to put together two solid races and get back on the box.”

Kay de Wolf: “After my big crash and breaking my nose last weekend I’m really happy with my results today. I really didn’t expect to bounce back like this and I made the best of it to finish sixth overall. I had great starts in both races and stayed out of trouble all day. My riding was solid today and I enjoyed myself out there, so I’m excited for Wednesday.”

Thomas Kjer Olsen: “Fortunately, I’m ok after a big crash on the start in race two – it’s a shame that happened after a such a great first moto. I had a great start in race one and was on for my best ever race result in the MXGP class as I was in fifth for nearly all of the moto. Unfortunately, a little mistake cost me two positions, but overall I was really happy with that one as I made passes and was able to push to the end. I took a pretty hard hit in that second moto crash and I started way behind everyone. I got back to 16th which wasn’t great, but I felt really strong on the bike and confident in my riding so I’m excited to be racing here again in a few days.”

Results – 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round 14

MXGP – Overall

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 50pts; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 38; 3. Tim Gajser (Honda) 38… 11. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 19

MXGP – Race 1

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 34:14:099, 20 laps; 2. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 34:16:764; 3. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 34:17:764… 7. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 35:02:909

MXGP – Race 2

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 34:32:192, 20 laps; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 34:33:646; 3. Tim Gajser (Honda) 34:34:403… 16. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 36:04:307

MX2 – Overall

1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 50pts; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 44; 3. Ruben Fernandez (Honda) 36; 4. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 34… 6. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 31

MX2 – Race 1

1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 34:46:430, 20 laps; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 34:49:219; 3. Isak Gifting (GASGAS) 34:55:493… 5. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:06:442; 7. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 35:18:319…

MX2 – Race 2

1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 34:53:616, 20 laps; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 34:54:799; 3. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 35:19:201… 6. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:45:027

Championship Standings – After Round 14

MXGP

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 555pts; 2. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 531; 3. Tim Gajser (Honda) 528… 10. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 239; 21. Arminas Jasikonis (Husqvarna) 87

MX2

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 563pts; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 471; 3. Tom Vialle (KTM) 467; 5. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 429; 8. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 362