MALCOLM STEWART BATTLES TO TOP 10 FINISH IN FOXBOROUGH 450SX MAIN EVENT

A 10th-place finish was the outcome for Malcolm Stewart in the 450SX Main Event at Foxborough, marking Round 13 of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship. Tonight also marked the anticipated debut in 250SX East for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Casey Cochran.

Stewart has been gaining strength throughout the series since his return to competition on the Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 450 Rockstar Edition this year, recording his eighth top-10 result and continuing to take the positives out of each weekend completed. He was P9 in qualifying today and surged to fifth in his Heat, before racing hard in the Main Event for 10th, which sees him ranked 11th in the championship with four rounds left on the schedule.

Stewart commented. "The track was definitely pretty gnarly. I went down in the Main Event in the final couple of laps, but at the end of the day, we've just gotta keep digging and keep moving forward. I rode hard, made some passes, and there are some positives to take – we'll get them next weekend! I've never raced in Nashville, so I'm excited for that one." "Foxborough was decent, even though of course the result isn't where we wanted it to be,"

Foxborough saw the professional AMA Supercross debut of Cochran onboard his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 250 Rockstar Edition in the eastern region of 250SX, the 17-year-old impressing from the outset by qualifying in third position on combined times. He then raced to P5 in Heat 2 of the night program, before clawing his way back from an early crash to 15th in a hard-fought first Main Event appearance.

recalled Cochran. "I mean, I had a pretty good day until the Main Event, went down on the first lap, and was basically dead last… I started to click a few laps together, but it's a whole new experience out there with these guys. Unfortunately, I had a second crash as well, then just did what I could from there. We get another go at it next weekend, so I learned a lot, and we'll take what we have and continue from here." "First pro Supercross race at Foxborough, it was tough,"

Following his breakout podium result in St. Louis, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna amateur newcomer Landon Gibson was back in action as part of the Supercross Futures category, but was unable to start the Main Event after sustaining a broken collarbone during the afternoon’s practice session.

Next Race: April 20 – Nashville, Tennessee April 20 – Nashville, Tennessee

Results 450SX Class – Foxborough

1. Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

2. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

3. Ken Roczen (GER), Suzuki

10. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

11. Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

Standings 450SX Class 2024 after 13 of 17 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 261 points

2. Cooper Webb, 261

3. Chase Sexton, 246

7. Aaron Plessinger, 198

9. Justin Barcia, 149

11. Malcolm Stewart, 142

Results 250SX East Class – Foxborough

1. Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha

2. Cameron McAdoo (USA), Kawasaki

3. Tom Vialle (FRA), KTM

4. Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

15. Casey Cochran (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Standings 250SX East Class 2024 after 6 of 9 rounds

1. Cameron McAdoo, 120 points

2. Tom Vialle, 116

3. Haiden Deegan, 107

4. Pierce Brown, 105

29. Casey Cochran, 7