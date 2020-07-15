Incredible New Honda Model Promo Offer – Pay nothing until 2021!

Now you can buy any of these models without a ticket and pay nothing until 2021

More and more people are opting for the motorcycle as an alternative means of returning to the “new normal”. And is that the individuality that the motorcycle represents is ideal to move safely minimizing risks of possible infections, in addition to offering an agile, practical and economical means of transport.

For all these reasons, Honda wants to facilitate access to its range of motorcycles. In this sense, and thinking of those who are looking for a means of transport for their daily lives, the brand has presented different purchase options for some of its more versatile models, such as the Forza 300 , Forza 125 and PCX .

In the purchase of these three scooters, the user will be able to choose between two interesting possibilities until August 31:

– You can buy your Forza 300, Forza 125 or PCX now without giving any tickets and not paying anything until 2021 (1)

– Or if you prefer, you can enjoy the following advantages at no additional cost: 4-year Honda Plus warranty , registration , third-party insurance the first year (*) and Honda Mapit (**) with one year of communications, to be always connected to your motorcycle: statistics, location and alerts. With Mapit, you will receive alerts whenever your motorcycle moves or is hit, you can control its location on the map at all times, share your location with whoever you want or consult the motorcycle’s usage statistics.

With all this, we want to be alongside our customers and motorcycle fans and help them change the history of this 2020, since this year may also be the year in which many can release their new Honda. It is time to demonstrate that we are capable of winning the race for the most difficult year in our history. Because this year there is still a long way to go, a lot to enjoy.

Don’t think twice and contact your nearest official Honda dealer to find out about this and many other incredible promotions !