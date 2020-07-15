Incredible New Honda Model Promo Offer – Pay nothing until 2021!

July 15, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Incredible New Honda Model Promo Offer – Pay nothing until 2021!

Now you can buy any of these models without a ticket and pay nothing until 2021

– Or if you prefer, you can benefit from other advantages such as a 4-year Honda Plus guarantee, registration and free insurance *, at no additional cost

More and more people are opting for the motorcycle as an alternative means of returning to the “new normal”. And is that the individuality that the motorcycle represents is ideal to move safely minimizing risks of possible infections, in addition to offering an agile, practical and economical means of transport.

For all these reasons, Honda wants to facilitate access to its range of motorcycles. In this sense, and thinking of those who are looking for a means of transport for their daily lives, the brand has presented different purchase options for some of its more versatile models, such as the Forza 300 , Forza 125 and PCX .

 

In the purchase of these three scooters, the user will be able to choose between two interesting possibilities until August 31:

– You can buy your Forza 300, Forza 125 or PCX now without giving any tickets and not paying anything until 2021 (1)

– Or if you prefer, you can enjoy the following advantages at no additional cost: 4-year Honda Plus warranty , registration , third-party insurance the first year (*) and Honda Mapit (**) with one year of communications, to be always connected to your motorcycle: statistics, location and alerts. With Mapit, you will receive alerts whenever your motorcycle moves or is hit, you can control its location on the map at all times, share your location with whoever you want or consult the motorcycle’s usage statistics.

With all this, we want to be alongside our customers and motorcycle fans and help them change the history of this 2020, since this year may also be the year in which many can release their new Honda. It is time to demonstrate that we are capable of winning the race for the most difficult year in our history. Because this year there is still a long way to go, a lot to enjoy.

Don’t think twice and contact your nearest official Honda dealer to find out about this and many other incredible promotions !

 

NJOY THE CITY OR YOUR GETAWAYS WITH YOUR NEW FORCE, AS MUCH AS YOU WANT (1)

No matter which plan you choose, if you take it today, you don’t pay anything until 2021. Only until July 31. Or if you prefer, enjoy these free benefits (2):

4 years Honda Plus guarantee, Free registration, Free third party insurance the first year (*), 1 year GPRS connection with Honda Mapit (**).

GET INFORMATION FROM YOUR OFFICIAL DEALER

CAN YOU IMAGINE FEELING THE FREEDOM OF THE STREET ON BOARD YOUR NEW PCX?

We know yes, and more with so many features. Agile, economical, with low consumption and excellent performance. This is the PCX, which you can release today and not start paying for it until 2021. Only until July 31. 

Or if you prefer, enjoy these free benefits (2): 4-year Honda Plus warranty, Free registration, Free third-party insurance for the first year (*), 1-year GPRS connection with Honda Mapit (**).

 

GET INFORMATION FROM YOUR OFFICIAL DEALER

AFRICA TWIN OR AFRICA TWIN ADVENTURE SPORT?

Whatever your model, release it now and don’t start paying until January 2021 with exceptional conditions.  

GET AROUND THE X-ADV BY CITY, HIGHWAYS OR STYLISH ROADS AND DON’T PAY UNTIL JANUARY 2021

Only this month, when financing your X-ADV you have exceptional conditions, find out

* Forza 125/300 Promotion:You can choose between one of these two promotions for the Forza 125/300 models: (1) Offer valid financing through Honda Bank GmbH SE without entry and starting to pay the first receipt in January 2021. During the grace months the interest accrued accrue to outstanding capital. Offer subject to approval by the Financial entity and valid until July 31, 2020. (2) 4-year Honda Plus guarantee, with (*) Free third-party insurance for the client the first year, contracted with the Mutua Madrileña Sociedad Company. From Fixed Premium Insurance with CIF V28027118, and intermediated by ERSM Insurance Broker, Correduría de Seguros y Reaseguros, SAU with CIF A-58538687 and with DGSFP registration nºJ0290. The broker has arranged a Civil Liability insurance. (**) Includes one year of GPRS connection.

 

* PCX Promotion:You can choose between one of these two promotions for the PCX model: (1) Offer valid financing through Honda Bank GmbH SE without entry and starting to pay the first receipt in January 2021. Accrued interest accrues during the grace months. to outstanding capital. Offer subject to approval by the Financial entity and valid until July 31, 2020. (2) 4-year Honda Plus guarantee, with (*) Free third-party insurance for the client the first year, contracted with the Mutua Madrileña Sociedad Company. From Fixed Premium Insurance with CIF V28027118, and intermediated by ERSM Insurance Broker, Correduría de Seguros y Reaseguros, SAU with CIF A-58538687 and with DGSFP registration nºJ0290. The broker has arranged a Civil Liability insurance. (**) Includes one year of GPRS connection. Offer valid until July 31, 2020.

 

* Africa Twin range promotion: Offer valid for the purchase of an Africa Twin range motorcycle, financing through Honda Bank GmbH SE, without entry and starting to pay the first receipt in January 2021. During the grace months the accrued interest is accumulate outstanding capital. Offer subject to approval by the Financial entity and valid until July 31, 2020 in the Official Network of Honda Dealers in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. Model shown of Africa Twin Adventure Sports includes Genuine Honda Accessories

 

* X-ADV Promotion: Offer valid for the purchase of a Honda X-ADV motorcycle, financing through Honda Bank GmbH SE, without entry and starting to pay the first receipt in January 2021. Accrued interest accrues during the grace months. to outstanding capital. Offer subject to approval by the Financial entity and valid until July 31, 2020 in the Official Network of Honda Dealers in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

