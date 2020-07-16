Moto3 ACTION TO START AGAIN AT THE CIRCUITO DE JEREZ – ANGEL NIETO

Riders Romano Fenati and Alonso Lopez and their crew have gathered in southern Spain and fierce mid-30s temperatures as MotoGP™ starts again in the wake of international lockdown restrictions. For the competitors of the Moto3 and Moto2 classes the back-to-back ‘closed-door’ events will be the second and third rounds of the shortened and delayed 2020 calendar.

18-year old Alonso Lopez will be racing on home ground. The Spaniard posted a 13th position finish at the season-opening Grand Prix in Qatar in March. He has good form at Jerez: in 2018 – and in only his fourth world championship appearance – he almost arrived on the podium with 4th place. Fenati will push the other Husqvarna FR 250 GP machine. The Italian is hunting his first points of 2020 but knows how to succeed around the Jerez corners having won twice (including his maiden success in 2012) and walked the podium on one other occasion.



Romano Fenati: “Jerez is a special track, a special circuit and I’m happy we are starting the season again here because we make a lot of laps testing and it’s a fantastic place to ride. I hope the feeling on the bike will be good straightaway and we can put on a good race. I won my first Grand Prix here, so I always have those memories!”



Alonso Lopez: “I really like Jerez, so it is a good place to come back to racing. I’ve missed the competition and the feeling with my bike. My goal will be to push for the best result but also to get that good sensation again on the track.”



Max Biaggi, Team Principal: “It seems like one of the biggest breaks ever in motorcycle racing so everybody is excited to get back on track. It will be our ‘second’ start and hopefully in a positive way. We’re really happy to have this collaboration with Husqvarna Motorcycles and now we all – riders, team, myself and all involved – have to push 100% to have a good start in Jerez.”